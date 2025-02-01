Blockbuster Proposed Jets Trade Delivers Young Franchise QB From AFC Squad

The present and future of the quarterback position are uncertain for the New York Jets.

One path the team could take to change their QB destiny is a massive trade-up in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. That is something Brad Gagnon proposed in a trade for Bleacher Report.

New York Jets receive: a 2025 first-round pick (No. 1 overall)

Tennessee Titans receive: a 2025 first-round pick (No. 7 overall), a 2025 second-round pick (No. 42 overall), and a 2026 first-rounder

“Now, it’s become apparent that two particular quarterbacks—Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado product Shedeur Sanders—are the most sought-after members of this draft class at that all-important position. With all due respect to Penn State edge defender Abdul Carter and Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter, if anyone is going to trade with Tennessee for that top selection, it’ll almost certainly be to draft Ward or Sanders,” Gagnon explained.

“[This would] ensure [the Jets] have their pick of the quarterback litter in a draft that might only see two signal-callers go off the board in Round 1,” he added.

ESPN Analyst Backs Idea of Jets Trading up to Go Get a New QB

“If the Titans are really willing to do business with the top selection, then [one of] their best suitors [is] likely the Jets (No. 7),” ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak said.

Solak added that he would expect the Jets “to be more aggressive than the Raiders, because Las Vegas has far more cap space to solve its problems in free agency than the Jets. A trade from No. 7 to No. 1 might go pretty cheap in a draft like this, too.”

While the proposed trade price from Bleacher Report for a possible Jets-Titans deal seems high – when you do a discount double-check on the NFL draft value chart, it checks out.

The No. 1 overall pick is worth 3,000 points. Gang Green’s No. 7 overall selection is only worth 1,500 points. So the Jets would have to make up some ground in value to make a deal possible.

The No. 42 overall pick, a 2025 second-rounder, is worth 480 points, putting the Jets at 1,980 points. Typically future draft picks are valued at a middle-round price. For example, a 2026 first-rounder would be the equivalent value of the No. 16 overall pick because we don’t know exactly where it’ll land. The No. 16 overall pick is worth 1,000 points.

If you pull out your calculator and add all of that together the Titans’ No. 1 overall pick is worth 3,000 points and the proposed package of Jets picks from Bleacher Report would be worth 2,980 points – a near-even swap.

A Creative Alternative Instead of Giving up Treasure Trove of Picks

The Jets have a brand new regime at the top with head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.

They might not be interested in selling off their farm of picks in their very first offseason together.

If they were still interested in trading up to the top pick but didn’t want to give up the bounty of picks they could consider adding players to the deal.

“Could the Jets include one of their young stars (Breece Hall, I’m looking at you) like the Panthers did when they sent DJ Moore to the Bears to move from No. 9 to No. 1 a few years ago,” Solak openly asked in his column for ESPN.

Out of all of the Jets’ young stars, Hall would make the most sense if the team decided to jettison one of them.

Hall plays a position – running back – that isn’t incredibly valued across the league. The upcoming 2025 season will be the last year of his rookie contract. Hall is eligible right now for a contract extension for the first time in his young NFL career.

In theory, the Jets could add Hall to the deal and thus wouldn’t have to give up as many picks to pull off this deal.