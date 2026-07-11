Jets Immediately Expressed Interest in CB Amid Legal Issues

The New York Jets are more than interested in kicking the tires.

Colton Pouncy of The Athletic shared that former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has received interest from four NFL teams “within the first 24 hours of his release.”

Nicole Lynn, Arnold’s agent, revealed those four teams:

“Lynn said that Arnold worked out for the Texans on Thursday and has another workout scheduled next week,” Pouncy wrote.

“Lynn said there’s a ‘very good likelihood’ Arnold will sign with a team within the next 45 days,” NFL Insider Ari Meirov posted on X.

The Very Serious Legal Situation That Arnold Is Involved In

“Former Detroit Lions defensive back Terrion Arnold will not have to wear an ankle monitor while on bond for an alleged kidnapping and robbery, a Florida judge ruled Friday morning, keeping open the possibility that Arnold could land with another NFL team as he awaits a trial,” Pouncy wrote.

“Arnold, 23, faces four kidnapping charges and four robbery charges stemming from the February incident. Authorities said three people were beaten and robbed by armed men in an apartment because Arnold believed two of them stole from him a few days earlier. Arnold was not in the apartment during the incident, but Riley called Arnold the ‘general manager’ of the scheme during the pre-trial detention hearing. Arnold’s attorneys have said there is no evidence tying him to the violence or robbery. A trial date has not yet been set. If convicted, Arnold could be sentenced to life in prison,” Pouncy continued.

Arnold’s agent, Nicole Lynn, told the judge via Pouncy, “I think there’s definitely a shot that they would step in and put him on the [commissioner’s exempt list]. It wouldn’t mean that he was no longer employed.”

“The Exempt List is a special player status available to clubs only in unusual circumstances. The List includes those players who have been declared by the Commissioner to be temporarily exempt from counting within the Active List limit. Only the Commissioner has the authority to place a player on the Exempt List; clubs have no such authority, and no exemption, regardless of circumstances, is automatic. The Commissioner also has the authority to determine in advance whether a player’s time on the Exempt List will be finite or will continue until the Commissioner deems the exemption should be lifted and the player returned to the Active List,” via NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Getting Into the Player

The former Alabama product entered the league as the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Across his first two seasons in the NFL, he appeared in 24 games and made 22 starts. With those opportunities, he collected one interception, 18 pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and 91 total tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Arnold hasn’t performed up to his draft grade early on in his career.

Last season, he finished with a 52.6 overall grade, a 53.8 coverage grade, a 58.3 pass rush grade, and a 47.1 run defense grade.

Those grades ranked 97th, 92nd, 59th, and 95th among 114 qualifying cornerbacks last season.

According to PFF, his rookie season in 2024 wasn’t much different.

He finished with a 51.5 overall grade, a 50.4 coverage grade, a 59.1 pass rush grade, and a 59.1 run defense grade.

Those grades ranked 108th, 107th, 48th, and 80th among 117 qualifying cornerbacks during the 2024 season.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic confirmed that the Jets expressed interest in Arnold. He also noted that current Jets head coach Aaron Glenn “coached him in Detroit.”

Glenn was Arnold’s defensive coordinator with the Lions during the 2024 season.