Jets Had Talks With NFL Offensive Mastermind, Door Left Open

The New York Jets were doing some big-name hunting in the coaching ranks this offseason.

Veteran NFL coach Todd Haley told radio host Jake Asman of “The Jake Asman Show” that he had conversations with Jets head coach Aaron Glenn throughout the offseason about taking a potential job.

“I wouldn’t say they were accurate or inaccurate,” Haley responded when asked about the rumors connecting him to the Jets this offseason. “I know Aaron very well, we talked a bunch at different times leading up to it. It was just one of those things that didn’t work out for now, and that’s fine.”

Todd Haley confirmed to me that he had discussions with Aaron Glenn about a possible role on the Jets coaching staff. “It’s just one of those things that didn’t work out… for now.” pic.twitter.com/kxbmM3ZAIp — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) May 28, 2025

The “for now” response seems to leave the door open for a possible pairing between Haley and Glenn in the future.

“While it’s unclear exactly what role Todd Haley would have with the #Jets, sources say Aaron Glenn and him have had very positive dialogue about Haley joining Glenn’s staff in New York,” NFL Insider Jordan Schultz said back on January 22. “Glenn feels it’s important to have veteran, experienced offensive minds in the building.”

Haley and Glenn Have a Very Long History Together

Glenn and Haley spent six years together on the Jets from 1995-2000.

Haley was a scouting assistant for two years. Then he served as the wide receivers coach for an additional four seasons with the Jets.

The two were reunited with the Cowboys for two years. Glenn joined Dallas for two seasons, crossing over with Haley, who was the team’s WR coach.

Todd revealed to Asman that his father, Dick Haley, was the one who selected Glenn with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 1994 NFL draft.

Dick Haley served as the Jets’ director of player personell from 1991-2002. From 2003 through 2007 Dick was a personell analyst.

“I’m a huge Aaron Glenn fan, my father drafted him with the Jets way back. I have coached with him and worked with him a bunch as a scouting pro assistant, you know, throwing him the ball, trying to work on his skills. We were together again in Dallas, so we have a great relationship. I’m a huge fan, I’m excited to see him take charge of his own team, a team that he was a part of as a player. I think that is a neat aspect of it. I’m definitely in Aaron’s corner and rooting for the Jets this year,” Haley said on “The Jake Asman Show.”

Haley, 58, is about as experienced a coach as you will find. He has served as an offensive coordinator on four different occasions, including three stints in the NFL: the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Cleveland Browns.

Haley has been a positional coach on three NFL teams: the Jets, the Cowboys, and the Chicago Bears. Plus, the 28-year veteran has been a head coach three times, highlighted by his time Kansas City Chiefs from 2009 to 2011.