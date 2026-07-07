Angry Jets Fans React to Team’s Training Camp Dates Decision

Normally, this is the best time of the year.

The New York Jets release their training camp schedule, and fans go crazy with excitement. That wasn’t the case this year.

On Tuesday, July 7, the Jets released their training camp schedule. The problem is fans will only “have seven opportunities to watch the team practice at training camp, which begins on July 28,” the team announced in a press release.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the general public will only have one opportunity to see the Jets this summer in training camp.

“Fans will have a chance to attend practice on Saturday, Aug. 1, while Season Ticket Members (STM) will have six separate opportunities to attend designated open practice days, including two joint workouts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 11-12. STM will be able to redeem tickets to these practices through Rewards on the Flight Club Hub,” the team stated in a press release.

Fans Share Their Displeasure on Social Media

“One date for the public is insane,” Rory Garvin responded.

A fan speculated that, “One general public date isn’t going to go over very well.”

“So it’s just one day for us fans who can’t afford season tickets? Real nice,” a fan sarcastically posted.

An angry fan responded, “Worst franchise in professional sports…”

“One public date is wild. I miss the Hofstra days where you could pretty much just show up,” Jets content creator Matt O’Leary said.

A fan strongly responded, “You will not strong arm me into buying season tickets again for a chance to watch practice.”

“Let me go buy season tickets so I can attend 6 practices .. said no one ever,” Jets content creator Tyson Rauch said.

“This is [expletive] stupid. I can’t justify being a STH from Philadelphia but when I try to plan a trip to bring my 4 year old and 2 year old up for camp to get them interested in the Jets they block us from going. Guess the in-laws win taking them to free Eagles stuff,” a fan said.

The Team’s Explanation…

Why will there be so few practices for fans to attend?

“Due to ongoing facility renovations designed to enhance player and coach operations, Training Camp attendance will be limited to help ensure a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for fans. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis once the claim window opens,” the team shared.

“Last month, the club announced the construction of a Player Performance Center to support every aspect of player performance, health, and recovery. During construction, the team is working out in a temporary training space that is more than 70% larger than the previous weight room. As part of the ongoing facility updates, Jets business operations staffers have been temporarily relocated to offsite office space. The construction has significantly reduced available parking, usable space, and the club’s ability to accommodate large crowds,” the team explained.

If you’d like to attend the one training camp practice that is available to the general public, the Jets shared details on how you can attempt to do that.

“Fans interested in attending Back Together Weekend on Aug. 1 can text TC26 to 26154 now, and will be notified on July 15,” the team shared.