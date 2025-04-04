Jets Predicted to Land Heisman Trophy Winner in Surprise Move

The New York Jets ended up with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round after finishing with a 5-12 record this past season. Initially, that was expected to keep them out of the sweepstakes for Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter out of Colorado.

However, longtime former NFL running back turned NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew recently said not so fast. In his only mock draft of the year, he predicted that Hunter would fall right into the Jets’ laps in the first round.

“I’m guessing the Jets would be thrilled — and very surprised — to see the Heisman Trophy winner available here. Hunter is a generational talent with the ability to play on both sides of the ball for a team that has plenty of room for improvement at both cornerback and receiver,” MJD said.

A Surprising Turn of Events Indeed for the Jets

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database 2025 consensus big board, Hunter is the third-best player in this class.

The only two players that are ahead of him are Miami QB Cam ward and Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter.

In most mock drafts, Hunter is gone within the first three picks of every scenario. On the rare occasion that he makes it to the fourth overall pick held by the New England Patriots, he immediately is taken off the board.

For him to fall to the Jets at seven seems incredibly unrealistic, but you never know.

Longtime NFL scout and current draft analyst for NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah has Hunter listed as his top cornerback and as his top wideout available in this class.

“[Hunter] can locate the ball and picked it off seven times over the past two seasons. He has elite body control and hands. He can pluck balls well outside his frame with grace and ease. After the catch, he is silky smooth and elusive,” Jeremiah said. “My only concern is the question of how long he will be able to physically hold up if he continues to play WR and CB full-time at the professional level. I believe there is a way for him to make an impact on both sides of the ball.”

Would the Jets Consider a Blockbuster Trade Up?

If MJD is right about a Hunter slide in the first round, the Jets brass will be thrilled. However, if they truly want him, the Jets will likely have to trade up to secure his services.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn called Hunter “a hell of a player” at the 2025 NFL Combine.

“To play that many plays goes to show how much in shape that he is and the amount of work he does in the offseason to have his body in position to play,” Glenn said via analyst Troy Renck. “When we start to take a look at him, we’ll see exactly where he fits when it comes to us [the Jets] if we have the chance to get the player. A lot of respect for what he has done.”

#Jets coach Aaron Glenn on whether Travis Hunter can be a two-way player in NFL. pic.twitter.com/hGIzc3CKyw — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 25, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Typically, when a team makes a trade up in the first round for what it would cost the Jets, the move would be for a quarterback. You normally don’t see teams giving up significant draft capital that includes major future assets for a non-quarterback.

Hunter is a unique case study. He might be the exception to that rule when you have a chance to add a generational prospect.