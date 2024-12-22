Proposed Jets Trade Delivers 3-Time Pro Bowler, 72 Sack Pass Rusher

The New York Jets defense needs a major facelift in 2025.

They can accelerate that process by pulling off a blockbuster trade. Bleacher Report host, Jake Ellenbogen, did just that looking ahead to the 2025 offseason.

New York Jets receive: veteran pass rusher Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals receive: a 2025 second-rounder and a 2025 fourth-rounder

“Hear me out when I say this, he is going to be a free agent in 2026. Trey Hendrickson is among the best pass rushers in the league this year,” Ellenbogen explained. “He is having a great year. Before the season he requested a trade, so he’s out, he doesn’t want to be a Bengal anymore. To be honest with you, the Bengals missing the playoffs, I can understand why. The defense is in shambles, he is doing everything that he can, and that defense is still giving up points. I look at the Jets here, they need pass-rush help. They need to go out and get a guy that is consistent and that’s Trey Hendrickson. He can win with power, he can win with speed, he can win with his move set. He is a really good pass rusher that can win in multiple ways.”

Hendrickson Is Really Good but That Is an Expensive Price

The former Florida Atlantic product leads the league in sacks heading into Week 16 (12.5).

Hendrickson, 30, has one more year left on his contract through the 2025 season. He is set to count $18.66 million against the cap next year.

The Jets had their chance to acquire Hendrickson when he was an unrestricted free agent back in 2021. Instead of signing him, the Jets opted for Carl Lawson in that same free-agency class.

During Hendrickson’s eight seasons in the NFL, he has totaled 72 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 146 quarterback hits, and has been named to the Pro Bowl on three occasions.

Ellenbogen explained that the Jets would only make this move if Aaron Rodgers was still on the team in 2025. He categorized it as an all-in type of maneuver that could help push the Jets over the top.

It All Depends on How the Jets Feel About Their Options in-House

The Haason Reddick experiment was a disaster of epic proportions. He missed half of the season and when he finally got on the field, Reddick made zero impact.

Will McDonald has had a breakout season in 2024. Through the first 14 games, McDonald has registered new career highs in sacks (10), quarterback hits (19), and forced fumbles (two).

Gang Green has at least one pass rusher, but do they have more?

It depends on how you feel about Jermaine Johnson. The former first-round draft choice blew out his Achilles in Week 2.

Brian Costello of the New York Post said Johnson was back in the locker room this week for the “first time” since his devastating season-ending injury.

“He looked good. No signs of the injury,” Costello added.

Johnson will turn 26 before the start of the 2025 season. He is coming off of a very serious injury that could take away some of the explosiveness that made him so special.

In early May the Jets will have to decide on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. According to Over The Cap, Johnson’s team option is projected to be worth $$14.73 million fully guaranteed.

If you think he will fully recover with no issues, the Jets will accept that option and EDGE won’t be a massive position of need. However, if you have concerns about his recovery or future with the team, perhaps a Hendrickson trade would make more sense.