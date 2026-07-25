Multiple Jets Players Will Start Training Camp With Injuries

The New York Jets will deal with some adversity at the beginning of training camp.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed that nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat “is going on the NFI list to start training camp with a hamstring injury. It’s not considered serious.”

“WR Tim Patrick and EDGE Tyler Baron will be placed on the PUP list at the start of camp as well. Patrick isn’t expected to be out long,” Rosenblatt added.

The team confirmed the news on social media. On Saturday, July 25, the Jets’ rookies reported for training camp. On Tuesday, July 28, the Jets’ veterans will report, and the first training camp practice will be held on Wednesday, July 29.

Explaining the Rules

Sweat was placed on the NFI list to start camp. What does that mean?

The NFI list stands for “Non-Football-Injury or Illness,” and “it is used for players who suffered injuries or ailments outside of NFL activities,” according to NFL senior researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno.

In other words, this means that Sweat got hurt somewhere between mandatory minicamp in the middle of June and training camp beginning here in late July.

The good news is that it isn’t considered serious, according to Rosenblatt. That is a huge sigh of relief.

Sweat is going to be a key straw that stirs the drink for the Jets’ defense. Especially when it comes to run defense, which is an area the team struggled in last season.

A Different Situation Entirely

Patrick and Baron are dealing with an entirely different situation. They were both placed on the “active/physically unable to perform list,” according to Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg.

“Players are placed on this list during training camp and count toward a team’s 90-man roster. Players can be removed from the list at any time during camp, but can’t be placed back on the list. Players on this list as of final roster cutdowns must be placed on the Reserve/PUP, released, traded or counted against the 53-man roster,” Holzman-Escareno wrote.

Patrick isn’t expected to be out long, according to Rosenblatt. He has a clear path to one of the top six wide receiver spots on the roster. Patrick will serve in the wise sage mentor role and as an occasional spot filler in case of emergency.

A Tough Update for Jets Youngster

There was no update on Baron’s status from Rosenblatt.

Baron hurt his knee during the Week 14 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 7, last season. Shortly after that game, he was placed on injured reserve, ending his rookie campaign. He could still be recovering from that issue.

This is troubling news for Baron. The former Miami product is 24 and will turn 25 during the 2026 season.

He appeared in six games, but didn’t make a start. Baron only appeared in 95 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Before this news, Baron appeared to have long odds to make the Jets’ 53-man roster. This only complicates the path to making some noise. If he has any shot of changing his football destiny, Baron has to get back on the football field as quickly as possible.