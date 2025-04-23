Jets Appear to Be Honing in on 6-Foot-6 Top NFL Draft Target

The 2025 NFL draft plans for the New York Jets appear to be coming into focus.

ESPN NFL Insider Peter Schrager released his annual mock draft based on what he has heard from his league sources. The Jets’ pick at No. 7 was Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

“I’ve been hearing Warren to the Jets for a few weeks. This might seem early for a tight end, but in this draft — teams should just take their guy where they can get him. In Warren’s case, the new regime can turn to its owner, fans, and locker room, and say, ‘This is what we are about,'”, Schrager explained.

NFL Insider Ari Meirov did a similar exercise for The 33rd Team with his annual mock draft based on intel from NFL teams. He reached the same conclusion as Schrager, linking Warren to the green and white in the first round.

“The Jets are one of the toughest teams to figure out — they’ve been airtight. [Armand] Membou would be in play if available. Jahdae Barron would also make sense, but it may be too early. Instead, I’m giving them Tyler Warren — a YAC monster with over 100 catches last year. Get him the ball, and he’s running through or past defenders. He’d give Justin Fields a reliable weapon who can line up anywhere,” Meirov said.

Insider Spills Beans on Jets Draft Thoughts in the First Round

“Tight end Tyler Warren was Penn State’s Swiss Army knife in 2024, but what type of role could he have in a Justin Fields-led offense? Expect the Jets to have interest in tight ends, including the Mackey Award winner, with the No. 7 pick,” NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic said.

Warren has been one of the most commonly mocked picks for the Jets in the first round. However, Russini dropped an interesting nugget in her report.

“Expect the Jets to have interest in tight ends.”

She didn’t say tight end, but rather “tight ends” – plural. The only other tight end who received a true first-round grade from Dane Brugler in “The Beast” is Michigan’s Colston Loveland.

Loveland, 21, measured in at the 2025 NFL combine at 6-foot-6 and tipped the scales at 248 pounds.

Loveland Could Be the Sneaky Jets Pick That No One Is Talking About

I had national NFL draft analyst Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic on “Boy Green Daily.”

During our conversation, I asked him which player could surprise us on draft day that goes first at his position that we weren’t anticipating.

He told me that Loveland over Warren at tight end could happen.

NFL draft analyst Drew Beatty of Draft Professors dot com said the same thing to me on “Boy Green Daily”, “it wouldn’t surprise me.”

On Daniel Jeremiah’s final big board for the NFL Media Group, he revealed that the gap between Warren and Loveland isn’t all that big. Warren is ranked as the No. 6 best player in the class, and Loveland is right behind him at No. 7.

“Loveland is a long, lean tight end with outstanding awareness, quickness and big-play ability. He has aligned in-line, as a wing, and in the slot. He’s urgent in his release. He has a tremendous feel for option routes and working in space. [Loveland] can cleanly get in/out of breaks, and he presents a big target to the quarterback. He attacks the ball in the air and is adept at finishing in crowds. After the catch, he has a smooth stride and possesses a nasty stiff-arm,” Jeremiah said.