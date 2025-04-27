Tyler Warren Received a ‘Cruel’ Jets Prank Phone Call During Draft: Insider

It looked like Penn State tight end Tyler Warren was about to join the New York Jets in the first round. However, it was nothing more than a prank call.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz revealed the story on X previously Twitter. When the Jets were on the clock with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round, Warren received a call.

“I’m told Warren’s camp believes it was the same number and/or area code involved in the Shedeur Sanders prank on Friday night. NFL teams have access to these numbers, and it’s clear someone passed it along — whether to family or friends. Just so cruel,” Schultz said.

Sources: Penn State TE Tyler Warren was also prank called during the draft, receiving a call when the #Jets were on the clock at No. 7. I’m told Warren’s camp believes it was the same number and/or area code involved in the Shedeur Sanders prank on Friday night. NFL teams have… pic.twitter.com/dJrF9Ir22s — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2025

Prank Callers Go Viral on Social Media During 2025 NFL Draft

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was another victim of the prank scandal.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared the joint video footage from the Sanders’ camp and the alleged prank callers on social media.

Sanders picks up the phone and believes he is talking to someone claiming to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

“It’s been a long wait, man,” the person said via ESPN. “We’re going to take you with our next pick, man, but you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer, man. Sorry about that.”

The prankster immediately hung up the phone while a perplexed Sanders told the crowd gathered for his draft party, “What does that mean,” via ESPN.

An NFL official said the league is looking into how Shedeur Sanders’ private number was leaked and then used for this prank call: pic.twitter.com/h5P1CIIQlI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2025

“The NFL is looking into how Shedeur Sanders’ private phone number was leaked and used for a prank call during Day 2 of the draft, a league official told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday,” Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN shared.

Jets Pivot to a Different TE Later in the Draft

Tight end was one of the biggest needs for the Jets heading into the draft. Warren was one of the most popular mock draft picks for Gang Green in the first round.

The Jets opted for protection over playmakers. However, they immediately followed that up in the second round with the No. 42 overall pick selecting LSU tight end Mason Taylor.

Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand was giddy when talking to Taylor minutes after he was selected on the phone.

“I couldn’t be more excited than I am right now. Welcome to New York, buddy! Hey, we’ve got a great plan for you, man. You’re going to fit in perfect here. This is going to be fantastic. We’re so excited about this man,” Engstrand said.

I was already pretty fired up that the #Jets drafted LSU TE Mason Taylor in the 2nd round. I’m even more excited after seeing how giddy Jets OC Tanner Engstrand was about the pick. ‘We’ve got a great plan for you man. You’re going to fit in perfect here.’ MUSIC TO MY EARS… pic.twitter.com/Ci1xuaOTAG — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 26, 2025

It has been a while since the Jets have had a quality tight end and someone with a plan to utilize them on offense.