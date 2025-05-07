Jets QB Tyrod Taylor Reacts to Aaron Glenn’s Message to the Team

The New York Jets started their voluntary workout programs on Monday, April 7.

Veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor revealed new head coach Aaron Glenn’s message to the team over the last six weeks.

“Nothing but respect for coach Glenn. I actually got a chance to meet him when he first got the job and the coaching staff wasn’t even fully put together at the time, but I made it a point to come into town and just sit down and talk to him,” Taylor told Brandon London of the New York Post Sports.

“As far as his message that he has pushed to our team throughout these past four or five weeks that we have been together, it’s just about attacking the offseason, enjoying the process, [and] not getting too far ahead of ourselves. Obviously, everyone in May and April has high hopes for themselves, but there is a process, and you can’t skip those steps. It’s about being intentional in our approach day in and day out. He has challenged us to do that, and he has also given us the opportunity to police ourselves in the locker room. Like I said, I’ve got nothing but respect for him and looking forward to seeing what we can do as a team this year.”

“Guys are showing face and being presence in the building and I think that’s part of the culture change itself”@TyrodTaylor is already feeling the shift in culture Aaron Glenn is bringing to the Jets @BrandonLondonTV pic.twitter.com/Np1vwwsNuB — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 6, 2025

Taylor Is a Very Sneaky Important Player to the Jets in 2025

The previous regime of Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas was fired in the middle of the 2024 season.

Obviously, things didn’t go well for those two, but everything they did during their tenure wasn’t wrong. One of the sneaky successful moves was signing Taylor as a veteran backup quarterback during the 2024 offseason on a multiyear deal.

Taylor, 35, provided the Jets with a top-flight backup QB last season. This offseason, as the brass made a change of the guard at quarterback, Taylor was the ultimate insurance policy.

If they were unable to find a suitable replacement for Aaron Rodgers, they would have handed the keys over to Taylor. Instead, they add Justin Fields to the mix and will keep Taylor as the primary backup QB2.

Taylor Is the Break-the-Glass Emergency QB Option

The Jets are all in on Fields.

They have said it publicly, and they have indicated it with all of their moves this offseason.

As much as the team believes in him, the stats are the stats. Fields, 26, since entering the league in 2021, has never completed a full season.

Fields constantly puts his body on the line as a dual-threat quarterback. The former Ohio State product’s body takes on more damage than the typical quarterback. That punishing running style has often put him on the shelf.

If that troubling trend persists in 2025, then Taylor will get his shot to run the operation.

Over the last seven years, Taylor has started five or more games in a single season only twice.