$12 Million QB Answer Can ‘Electrify’ Jets Fans in 2025, Insider Says

There have been a lot of quarterback alternatives discussed for the New York Jets in 2025 if the team moves on from Aaron Rodgers.

However, the most obvious answer has been under the Jets’ nose this entire time says SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes.

“The million dollar question facing the Jets is if not Rodgers, then who? I genuinely believe that the best person they can turn to if they choose to move on from Aaron is Tyrod Taylor who is under contract for 2025. Taylor is your quintessential bridge quarterback. He is someone who teammates absolutely love, he is someone who can hold down the fort of an offense, he is someone who will electrify fans with his legs, and his ability to take deep shot after deep shot after deep shot,” Hughes explained on “Jets Class.” “By the way, he can still play. He is not perfect. There are absolutely durability concerns. He holds onto the ball far too long which highlights and brings into the light those injury concerns. But he is someone the Jets can rely on and if this is a bridge year, if this is a let’s get our stuff together before we really try to make a run in 2026, honestly, I still think Tyrod Taylor can get the Jets to the playoffs next year.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes argued that the ‘best’ alternative to Aaron Rodgers if the #Jets decide to move on is Tyrod Taylor in 2025. ‘Teammates absolutely love’ [him] + ‘can hold down the fort of an offense’ + ‘he is someone who will electrify fans with his legs & his ability to take… pic.twitter.com/0UP8Sa2vU9 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 26, 2024

Taylor is a Realistic QB Answer For The Jets in 2025

The former Virginia Tech product signed a two-year deal for $12 million this past offseason. $8.5 million of that deal is fully guaranteed making him a lock to be on the roster in 2025 no matter what.

This year his role was to be the emergency backup quarterback just in case anything went wrong with Rodgers. However, he could ascend to the starting role next season if Rodgers decides to retire or the Jets choose to move on.

Taylor is 35 years of age but he will be 36 by the start of the 2025 season.

During his 14-year career, Taylor has thrown for 12,171 passing yards, has a 66 touchdown to 29 interception ratio, and has completed 61.8% of his passes.

He has appeared in 93 games and has made 58 starts.

In addition to his throwing prowess, Taylor has proven to be a dual-threat quarterback. Taylor has rushed for 2,275 rushing yards, scored 19 touchdowns, and has averaged 5.6 yards per attempt.

The main issue with Taylor is durability concerns. He has never started a full season in his career.

If the Jets rely on him to be the full-time starter in 2025 they are going to need a strong backup plan just in case.

The only other quarterback the Jets have beyond Taylor if Rodgers is gone is rookie Jordan Travis. Travis was the No. 171 overall pick in the fifth round of April’s draft.

Travis got injured in his final college season at Florida State and has had multiple setbacks in his rehab. With a new regime taking over in 2025, Travis’ football future with the Jets is uneven to say the least.