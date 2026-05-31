Teams Are Going to Regret Letting Jets Add Defender

The New York Jets selected Kansas State defensive back VJ Payne with the No. 228 overall pick.

Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI said NFL teams are going to regret letting Payne slip into the Jets’ hands. He called him one of the best “sleeper” seventh-round prospects in this class.

“We’ve appreciated VJ Payne as a prospect since watching him put forth an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl. A 42-game starter and team captain at Kansas State, he displayed communication and leadership skills in Mobile,” Melo wrote.

“Payne was productive for the Wildcats, recording more than 200 career tackles. He’s a little high-hipped at 6-foot-3, but routinely displayed the versatility to play near the line of scrimmage, as a nickel defender, or in more traditional split-safety looks,” Melo added.

A Steal of Steals for the Jets

Heading into day three of the NFL draft, the Jets held the No. 103 overall pick in the fourth round.

I was at the draft in Pittsburgh with several fans and analysts. During our conversation, talking about possibilities for the green and white, Payne’s name popped up.

Instead of getting him at the top of the fourth round, the Jets got him in the middle of the seventh round.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein graded Payne as a fourth or fifth-round pick. Dane Brugler of The Athletic gave him a fourth to fifth round grade in The Beast.

The Jets’ landing him in the seventh round versus the fourth round saved them money.

For example, quarterback Cade Klubnik was a fourth-round pick for the Jets. He signed a four-year $5.5 million contract that includes $1.2 million in total guaranteed money, per Spotrac.

Payne, as a seventh-round pick of the Jets, signed a four-year deal for $4.5 million, which included only $158,176 in guaranteed money.

Environment Is Everything

When you’re a kid, the environment you’re raised in determines a lot. The same is true for NFL teams. It’s the crossroads between talent and opportunity. You can be the most talented guy in the world, but if there isn’t a spot for you, it doesn’t matter.

The good news for Payne is that he has talent, and the Jets will provide plenty of opportunity. There is only one starting safety spot that is locked in stone: Minkah Fitzpatrick.

This offseason, the Jets flipped a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Fitzpatrick. After trading for him, the Jets immediately extended him on a brand new $40 million deal.

The other spot is totally up for grabs, and so are the backup roles. That has to be music to Payne’s ears.

During his four years in college, Payne started in 42 games. He brings experience and production to the NFL level. Payne collected four interceptions, 13 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, a sack, 10.5 tackles for loss, and finished with 207 total tackles.

“Payne has the skill set of an interchangeable defensive back, although he projects best as a boundary safety who can play physical football and overlap short zones. He profiles similarly to JL Skinner of the Denver Broncos,” Brugler wrote.