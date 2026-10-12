Jets Catch Huge Break Ahead of Patriots Matchup

The New York Jets just secured their second win of the season in Week 5, but it’s never too early to look ahead to Week 6.

In Week 6, the Jets will travel to New England to play the Patriots. Never an easy task.

However, a huge injury update will dramatically increase the Jets’ chances of winning.

“Patriots OT Will Campbell, whose day was cut short today with injury, is believed to have suffered a knee sprain, sources say, and he’ll have an MRI tomorrow to confirm. This will likely cause him to miss some time,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport posted on X.

“Patriots OL banged up with David Bailey coming to town,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic responded.

Bailey is coming off a breakout performance versus the Cleveland Browns.

He finished with three sacks, four quarterback hits, a forced fumble, four tackles for loss, and eight total tackles.

“David Bailey is now one of only SIX rookies since 2000 to record at least 5 sacks in their first 5 NFL games. Bailey joins: Elvis Dumervil (6.0) Mark Anderson (5.5) Von Miller (5.0) Chris Jones (5.0) James Houston (5.0),” uSTADIUM posted.

Patriots Are Susceptible

Drake Maye has been sacked 11 times through the first five weeks of the 2026 regular season. That is tied for the 11th most in the NFL, per ESPN.

Pass protection has been a bit of an issue, but don’t blame Campbell. According to Pro Football Focus, Campbell so far this season has a 73.2 overall grade, a 78.2 pass-block grade, and a 68.9 run-block grade. That ranks 16th, 12th, and 24th among 69 qualifying offensive tackles in the NFL.

He has been penalized four times, but Campbell has only given up one sack this year.

It appears Campbell will certainly miss the matchup against the Jets in Week 6. Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS said, “Another significant blow for the Patriots Rookie Caleb Lomu stepped in for Will Campbell today and looked solid on initial viewing.”

Another significant blow for the #PatriotsRookie Caleb Lomu stepped in for Will Campbell today and looked solid on initial viewing https://t.co/awdjE5ZhSG— Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 12, 2026

This Is an Opportunity for the Jets to Secure a Signature Win

Head coach Aaron Glenn just secured the first win of his career against a team that was above .500 (Browns were 3-1 heading into the game). However, this potential victory over the Patriots would be the signature win of his career as the Jets head coach.

Glenn said his superpower was calling defense. There’s a lot of evidence suggesting that superpower is working just fine. The Jets, as a defense, have 17 sacks this season, which is tied for the third most in the NFL, per ESPN.

The key to the Jets pulling off the upset is to disrupt Maye. After a slow start to the season, the runner-up in the MVP race has seemingly found his footing.

In Week 5, the Patriots beat the Las Vegas Raiders 45-17. Maye finished the game with 374 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, and he completed 76% of his passes.

That is impressive. What is not is Maye’s affinity for throwing the ball to the other team. Maye has thrown seven interceptions so far this season. That is tied for the most with Los Angeles Chargers passer Justin Herbert, per ESPN.

We are getting closer to the giving season, so it’s fantastic to see Maye get a jump start on that beautiful holiday tradition. For the Jets defense, the mission is simple: encourage Maye to get back into the giving mood, and that’ll increase your chances of winning.

Jets’ defense has had success sacking quarterbacks, and the Patriots’ offensive line has had leaky moments upfront. That seems like a perfect recipe for the Jets to take advantage of.