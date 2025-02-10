Jets Predicted to Add 23-Year-Old QB After Aaron Rodgers Fallout

Aaron Rodgers will not be under center for the New York Jets in 2025.

One path the team could take toward replacing him is through the 2025 NFL draft. NFL Draft analyst Dom C joined me on “Boy Green Daily” on Monday, February 10, and predicted that the Jets would select Ohio State QB Will Howard.

In our mock draft scenario, Howard was still available when the Jets were on the clock with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round.

“You got a real big guy in Will Howard: strong arm [and] built for the east coast,” Dom C told me on “Boy Green Daily.” “I’m going to take Will Howard here.”

Howard, 23, is listed at 6-foot-4 and tips the scales at 235 pounds.

A Fun Dart Throw for the Jets to Kick the Tires On

Play

Draft analyst Connor Rogers told Jets reporter Ethan Greenberg that this 2025 class doesn’t feature a lot of quarterbacks who can start from day one. Especially considering the Jets hold the No. 7 overall pick in the first round.

.@ConnorJRogers talked to @EGreenbergJets about potential QB alternatives if the Aaron Rodgers era was over for the #Jets down at the #SeniorBowl: Said there are ‘developmental guys’ in the 2025 #NFLDraft but ‘not a lot of guys who are ready to step in & play right away… pic.twitter.com/SJen8mYzhn — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 10, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Instead, this class features a bunch of developmental projects.

Howard spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Kansas State. During that run, he only completed 58.8% of his passes, threw for 5,786 passing yards, and finished with a 48 touchdown to 25 interception ratio.

This past offseason he transferred to Ohio State to play out his final year of college football. It ended up with a National Championship victory. Howard also took his game to another level.

He put up new career highs in completion percentage (73%), passing yards (4,010), and passing touchdowns (35).

Jets Need to Do What They Gotta Do in 2025 With Eyes Set on the Future

Dom C made a great point on my show on Monday, February 10.

The Jets are unlikely to take a QB with the No. 7 overall pick. However, he thinks there is a strong likelihood that they take someone in the mid-rounds. If they do, the Jets can’t let that cloud their vision.

Dom C brought up the Christian Hackenberg example from a few years ago. In 2016, the Jets selected the former Penn State quarterback with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round. We never saw him during his rookie season but there was an unknown mystery quotient to him that made the Jets think that maybe he could be the guy.

That thought process allowed the Jets to punt on the QB class in 2017 because they thought they might already have their guy. Spoiler alert, they didn’t.

The Jets took safety Jamal Adams out of LSU with the No. 6 overall pick. There were two quarterbacks still on the board when they picked: Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Hackenberg ended up not being the guy. Mahomes became the GOAT of this generation and Watson found great success before ultimately falling off the last few years.

The moral of the story is if the Jets take Howard or some other random rookie quarterback in the mid-rounds that shouldn’t prevent them from doing their homework on the 2026 QB class and being willing to pull the trigger for the right guy.

The 2025 Jets QB room is going to be Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis, a random veteran, and a random rookie. That tree is unlikely to bear a franchise QB fruit so the team will be back to its search a year from now.