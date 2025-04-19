Jets Trade Pitch Delivers ‘Physically Gifted’ 25-Year-Old QB

The New York Jets have a chance to get creative in adding competition to the quarterback room this offseason.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report proposed a deal to help do that via the trade market.

New York Jets receive: quarterback Will Levis and a 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 103 overall)

Tennessee Titans receive: running back Breece Hall

“The New York Jets signed [Justin] Fields to a two-year deal this offseason, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll be a permanent answer to the franchise’s long-standing quarterback woes. In this hypothetical trade, the Jets add Levis to the mix while offloading a running back who may not have a long-term future with the franchise,” Knox said.

“In exchange for Hall, the Jets would add a fourth-round pick and a young quarterback who could push Fields over the next two seasons. It’s worth noting that Jets quarterbacks coach Charles London was Levis’ QBs coach and passing game coordinator in Tennessee in 2023.”

Jets Add Another High Upside Dart Throw in the QB Room

Levis, 25, has two years remaining on his $9.5 million rookie contract.

The NFL journey so far for the former Kentucky product has been a wild roller coaster. He has appeared and started in 21 games. During that stretch, Levis has completed 61% of his passes, has thrown for 3,899 passing yards, and has a 21 touchdown to 16 interception ratio.

Last season, Jets fans got an up-close and personal look at the human roller coaster that is Levis as your starting quarterback. The Jets traveled to play the Titans in Week 2 in 2024.

With 8:46 remaining in the second quarter, the Titans held a 7-0 lead over the Jets. Tennessee had the ball on the 6-yard line on third and goal. They were set to put points on the board and go up two scores at minimum, add a field goal, but maybe even another touchdown.

Levis panicked with the pocket collapsing, stepped up, and inexplicably tried to pitch the ball backwards, which resulted in a fumble turnover in the red zone, giving the ball back to the Jets.

Jets recover a Will Levis fumble! pic.twitter.com/U1GTKFReA8 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 15, 2024

Immediately after Levis made that boneheaded play, Titans head coach Brian Callahan was caught on camera saying, “Hey, what the [expletive] are you doing?”

Brian Callahan after the latest Will Levis maniac play: “Hey, what the fuck are you doing??” pic.twitter.com/vVKuS3aLVG — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) September 15, 2024

However, in that same game, Levis showed off his tantalizing potential when he uncorked a 40-yard, unbelievable touchdown throw to Calvin Ridley to tie the game late in the third quarter.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein called Levis “one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks” coming out of the 2023 NFL draft. Levis measured in at 6-foot-4 and tipped the scales at 229 pounds at the NFL combine.

Hall’s Future With the Jets Is a Total Mystery

The curious case of Breece Hall.

When healthy, he has shown glimpses of being one of the most explosive running backs in football. For a variety of reasons, he hasn’t been able to consistently show that.

Injuries. Poor offensive line play. Indecivness. Accusations of a lack of toughness to get the dirty yards.

Hall has one year remaining on his rookie contract. Do the Jets play things out? Will Hall be moved during the 2025 NFL draft? No one knows the answers to these questions, which will continue to lead to speculative trade conversations among media members until clarity arrives on the situation.