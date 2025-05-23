25-Year-Old Dazzles at Jets OTAs With Dominant Performance: ‘Beast’

A New York Jets pass rusher is firing on all cylinders.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY called Will McDonald a “beast” after Wednesday’s OTAs practice.

“Lots of pressure and lots of pressure from one guy in particular, Will McDonald. I had him for three sacks today. Just [a] dynamic, dominant presence off the edge,” Hughes explained.

Justin Fields observations: Will McDonald looks like a beast pic.twitter.com/nTuYwMnhN3 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 21, 2025

McDonald Sheds Jersey Number and Puts on Weight

McDonald shed the No. 99 jersey for the No. 9 jersey. The talented defender wore that No. 9 jersey at both the collegiate and high school levels.

Jets DE Will McDonald in his new #9 at Jets OTA practice on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/7IQRKJzxuC — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) May 22, 2025

While he was shedding jersey numbers, McDonald was bulking up.

Head coach Aaron Glenn revealed that the former Iowa State product has added 15 pounds to his frame.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, “that would put him around 250” pounds.

DE Will McDonald has gained 15 pounds, per Glenn. That would put him around 250. Hasn’t sacrificed any speed, Glenn says. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 21, 2025

“That is big, big, big news because the belief now is that McDonald will be much more effective at setting the edge and being a more complete, well-rounded defensive end for the Jets,” Hughes added.

On the Jets’ official roster sheet, McDonald is listed at 6-foot-4 and tipped the scales at 245 pounds. Ahead of the Jets’ mandatory minicamp from June 10-12, all of the players on the team will take a physical. At that point, the roster sheet should be updated with any weight changes.

Jets Need McDonald to Take Another Leap Forward

The green and white didn’t add much at defensive end this offseason. That means it’ll be on the holdovers from last season to make waves in 2025.

McDonald is coming off a career year in 2024, where he racked up 10.5 sacks. However, even more important than his pass-rushing prowess is his ability to help in the run game.

The added weight “is very good for him because it allows him to be able to set the edge a lot better,” head coach Aaron Glenn explained.

McDonald got most of his sacks from his speed and spin move combo. Added weight should bring a different element to his game.

“We never want to take that away from him. That’s his superpower,” Glenn said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “But I think he understands, for him to be able to max everything out of his potential, he needs to get stronger, he needs to get bigger.”

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic admitted that McDonald “looks different” this offseason.

The added weight is “something that the previous Jets coaching staff was pushing him to do since he came out of Iowa State as an undersized edge rusher,” Rosenblatt revealed.

“The new weight didn’t seem to impact his explosiveness. McDonald was dominant on Wednesday, beating rookie tackle Armand Membou (and others) on a few occasions, quickly getting to Fields in the backfield. He would have had at least two sacks if the Jets were calling them.”