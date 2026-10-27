Jets Trade Pitch Adds Chiefs Wide Receiver Amid In-House Frustration

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is “frustrated,” just like the fans are, by his own admission, which only fuels trade speculation despite his four-year, $130 million contract extension that has him under team control through the 2030 season.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak knows a deal remains unlikely.

However, he also presented a scenario that would see the Jets acquire another former first-round pick plus draft capital for Wilson.

Jets get:

Xavier Worthy

2027 third-round pick

2028 first-round pick

Chiefs get:

Garrett Wilson

“Of all the untouchable star receivers on losing football teams (Nico Collins on the 2-5 Texans, Smith on the 2-5 Eagles, etc.), Wilson is the one I can maybe see moving within the next two weeks,” Solak wrote on October 27. “Jets GM Darren Mougey seems so secure in his reputation as a wheeler-and-dealer that the fan base would forgive him for moving Wilson should the Jets fire Aaron Glenn and go scorched earth before the deadline.”

This deal would appease Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson. He said he would like to see Wilson in Kansas City with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It would also give the Jets Worthy. Worthy is not the complete receiver Wilson is, but he is a legitimate deep threat.

The draft capital is nice, too, even with the lone actual first-round pick being a future selection.

Still, it leaves the Jets in a worse position if they fail to address their bigger issues, like finding the answer at quarterback long term.

For Solak, the “one issue” is that the “Jets are already loaded in the first round of the 2027 draft with two additional Day 1 picks. Does Mougey really need more capital? It’s less than a 1% chance … but greater than a 0% chance.”

Omar Cooper Jr. Helping Fuel Garrett Wilson Trade Speculation for Jets

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay presented another scenario. It features a return of all draft capital. Kay argued that rookie first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr.’s emergence could convince the Jets that they can afford to trade Wilson.

Jets get:

2027 first-round pick

2027 fourth-round pick

49ers get:

Garrett Wilson

“While Wilson has struggled with consistency this year, he’s still managed to reel in 37 of his 51 targets for 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns—keeping him on pace for his fourth 1,000-yard receiving campaign in his first five NFL seasons. He’s accomplishing this despite being saddled with a low-end starting quarterback in Geno Smith and an offense that only averages a shade over 200 passing yards per game,” Kay wrote on October 27.

“Wilson could be rejuvenated in the Bay Area, working with one of the league’s top passers in [Brock] Purdy.”

Wilson is on track to post career-high marks in catch rate, success rate, and yards per target.

That is with Smith throwing him the ball. There remains a much stronger argument for featuring Wilson more and resolving the Jets’ other issues rather than creating even more uncertainty. The peace may only last as long as the receiver allows.

To that end, Wilson has shown no outward signs of wanting a trade from the Jets. That is the best sign a team in their situation can get.