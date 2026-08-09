Texans Work Out Ex-Jets Fan-Favorite Cornerback After UFL Stint

Before the days of Sauce Gardner electrifying the New York Jets‘ secondary, fans clung to another cornerback who seemed to have the talent to hang with the best in the NFL.

Former sixth-round draft pick Bryce Hall, affectionately referred to as “The Hall Monitor” by loyal Jets fans, was a 17-game starter during the 2021 season, but fell out of favor when New York remade its secondary around Gardner and free-agent signing D.J. Reed.

Hall hasn’t played in the NFL since 2024. He most recently spent the 2026 United Football League season with the Louisville Kings.

But it seems the former Jets draft pick is getting one last-gasp at an NFL career, as KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Houston Texans worked out the 28-year-old on Saturday.

Bryce Hall’s Jets Tenure

Before the New York Jets made Hall the 158th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he was widely considered one of the top cornerback prospects in the entire class.

But during his senior season at Virginia, a serious ankle injury prematurely ended his collegiate career and dealt a major blow to his draft stock.

Still, that didn’t stop talent evaluators from considering him a potential starter before his transition to the league.

“Bryce Hall projects favorably as a starter at the NFL level, but he’s going to be a scheme specific prospect who must be given the opportunity to develop in press man or be tasked with playing primarily Cover 3 as a deep third perimeter defender,” wrote The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs ahead of the 2020 draft.

The Jets, in then-general manager Joe Douglas’ first draft, were able to nab him in the fifth round.

Hall’s NFL debut would have to wait until November of the 2020 season as he recovered from his ankle injury. His first taste of action would come against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15, the infamous game that cost the Jets the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hall recorded an interception off Jared Goff, a play that would ultimately help seal the deal against Los Angeles.

The former Virginia standout would start all 17 games for the Jets the following season, before eventually falling behind Gardner and Reed on the depth chart.

From 2022 to 2023, Hall would only appear in 10 games, starting one at cornerback.

Bryce Hall’s Post-Jets Life and Hopeful Path Back to the NFL

After his rookie contract expired with the New York Jets, Hall would find a new home ahead of the 2024 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former Jets head coach Todd Bowles.

Unfortunately, Hall’s Buccaneers debut ended in disaster, as he suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula in the team’s first game of the season, knocking him out for the year.

Hall would re-sign with Tampa Bay the following offseason, but was waived as part of final roster cuts in late August. He did not participate in the 2025 NFL season.

This past spring, as a member of the UFL’s Louisville Kings, Hall appeared in eight games and recorded eight tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception that he brought back for an 86-yard touchdown.

We’ll see if that tape and his workout are good enough to land him a spot with the Houston Texans in training camp.