Jets Provide Major Health Update After Scary Incident; Player Carted Off

There was a very scary moment during the second half of the New York Jets’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7.

After a tipped Aaron Rodgers pass was intercepted, offensive lineman Xavier Newman was blasted by linebacker Patrick Queen.

Newman stumbled backward to the ground after suffering what appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet hard collision.

He was put on a stretcher with a spine board to secure his neck. NBC’s Melissa Stark reported live on the broadcast that he regained feeling in his extremities and squeezed the hand of one of the medical personnel on the field. Newman was taken to a local hospital for additional testing in the middle of the game.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich provided a key update on his status after the game.

“X went to the hospital & thank the lord the tests came back negative. He’s traveling back with the team,” Ulbrich said. “Huge relief.”

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.