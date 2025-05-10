Jets Urged to Sign 69-Sack, $23 Million Ex-All Pro

The New York Jets still need more defensive line help following the 2025 NFL draft.

Analyst James Wudi of Jet Nation explained why the green and white should sign former Detroit Lions defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith in this latter stage of free agency.

“Here is what I’m going to say about Za’Darius: he is an older guy, clearly still has the juice, [and] just worked with Aaron Glenn last year. Those boxes: boom, boom, boom; give me Za’Darius,” Wudi argued on “Boy Green Meets Wudi.”

On March 9, the Lions cut Smith. He had one year remaining on his $23 million contract.

“The Detroit Lions’ decision to cut Za’Darius Smith this offseason came down to one thing – money. Lions general manager Brad Holmes said the Lions simply could not afford to keep Smith and the $11 million he was due to [be] paid in 2025 in base salary and bonuses,” Dave Birkett of Yahoo Sports revealed. “The Lions approached Smith about taking a pay cut, but Smith declined to pursue free agent options instead.”

Insider Points out a Big Problem With the Jets Roster

“This group [defensive line] looked like a strength heading into last season, but quickly became a problem. There are few moves on Joe Douglas’ ledger that look worse than his decision to trade John Franklin-Myers to the Broncos for scraps. They missed him last season, especially after Jermaine Johnson tore his Achilles in Week 2 and Haason Reddick sat out half the season in a misguided attempt at getting more money. The depth was poor in 2024, and Reddick was a disaster once he returned — though [Will] McDonald (10.5 sacks, 24 QB hits) was one of the team’s biggest success stories and should be better in 2025,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic explained.

“But the depth looks just as bad in 2025, and the Jets are banking on Johnson returning to form coming off an Achilles injury, which is not guaranteed. If [Micheal] Clemons plays anywhere near 54 percent of the defensive snaps as he did a year ago, something went terribly wrong. The Jets would be smart to add a veteran to this group. Former Lions edge Za’Darius Smith remains available,” Rosenblatt added.

Smith, 32, started the 2024 season on the Cleveland Browns but ended it on the Lions.

The ex-Pro Bowler was traded with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth and a 2026 sixth.

Despite the movement in location, Smith’s stats stayed the same.

The former Kentucky product finished with nine sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and nine tackles for loss in 2024.

Since 2018, Smith has recorded five seasons with at least 8.5 sacks.

The Jets’ depth was lacking last year, and they haven’t done much of anything to fill it this offseason. Gang Green threw a day three draft pick at a developmental pass rusher, but that didn’t move the needle.

The Jets’ best bet is to hire a proven mercenary. Smith knows how to sack the quarterback, and the Jets need a pass rusher. It is a match made in heaven with a player who already knows the scheme.