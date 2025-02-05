NFL Gets Blowback for Super Bowl Decision

Super Bowl LIX is almost here, and NFL analysts, experts and fans alike are prepping for the high-profile rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on February 9 in New Orleans. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the game, the NFL has made an announcement that’s raising a few eyebrows. The league is in a tough place for an event such as the Super Bowl, when everyone is watching, so every move they make is often scrutinized, and this one is no exception.

NFL Changes On-Field Message

Plenty of big names will be at the Super Bowl, including President Donald Trump, who will attend the matchup as a guest of New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, according to a report from the New York Times. Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, of course, is also expected to attend.

Those watching the game will notice something different on the field. According to the New York Times, the NFL is taking off its “End Racism” messaging in the endzone for the matchup.

According to the New York Times, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy says this move has to do with being sensitive to some recent events, such as the terrorist attack in New Orleans in January, the fires in the Los Angeles area and the airplane crash near Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C.

“We felt it was an appropriate statement for what the country has collectively endured, given recent tragedies, and can serve as an inspiration,” McCarthy said, adding that “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us” were also in the end zones for this year’s AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. The NFC Championship Game, however, featured “End Racism” in the end zone.

Those in the NFL were quick to point out the change, some being skeptical of it and others supportive.

“This does not bother me at all, (because) the league is continuing its DEI efforts and recognize its value. Kudos to Goodell,” politician Bakari Sellers stated on X, in response to a post about the NFL’s decision.

“That’s a cowardly decision,” one commenter added.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Diversity

In a February 3 press conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league wasn’t going to get rid of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives they have in place.

“We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League,” Goodell said. “And we’re going to continue to do those efforts because we’ve not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven to ourselves, that it does make the NFL better.”

He added, “We’re not in this because it’s a trend to get in or a trend to get out of it. Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League, both on and off the field.” He added that, “I think we’ll continue those efforts. I think it’s also clearly a reflection of our fanbase and our communities and our players.”