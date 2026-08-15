NFL Football Games Today: TV Schedule for Preseason Games on Saturday, Aug. 15

The NFL preseason schedule continues with seven games on Saturday, August 15. Watching these games are a bit complicated as NFL Network is showing three games, while an ESPN Unlimited subscription allows fans to watch additional matchups.

Otherwise, the TV schedule will be based on the games broadcast by your local stations. Click here for a rundown of all the local television stations covering today’s NFL preseason games.

NFL Network is offering a triple-header beginning with the Chicago Bears hosting the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Eastern. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4 p.m.

Finally, the Seattle Seahawks host the Dallas Cowboys at 8 p.m. Fans can watch all three games on NFL Network.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming NFL preseason schedule.

NFL Preseason Schedule: Games on TV for Saturday, August 15

Here’s a look at the upcoming NFL preseason schedule for Saturday, August 15. All times listed below are in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL August 15 Panthers vs. Bills 1 p.m. Local August 15 Browns vs. Bears 1 p.m. NFL Network August 15 Vikings vs. Giants 1 p.m. ESPN Unlimited August 15 Rams vs. Chiefs 4 p.m. NFL Network August 15 Jaguars vs. Saints 4 p.m. ESPN Unlimited August 15 Eagles vs. Ravens 7 p.m. ESPN Unlimited August 15 Cowboys vs. Seahawks 8 p.m. NFL Network

Dak Prescott & Sam Darnold Are Not Expected to Play in the Cowboys-Seahawks Game

Neither Dak Prescott or Sam Darnold are expected to play in the Cowboys-Seahawks matchup. Seattle has more formally revealed that Darnold will not play, while the Cowboys have historically not played Prescott in the preseason.

For the Seahawks, Drew Lock will get the start, but fans are expected to see a heavy dose of second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe.

“The quarterbacks, we’re going to rotate in some form or fashion,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald explained, per Field Gulls. “We have an idea of how we want it to work, but don’t want to be put in a corner there. It’ll be great. Both guys will get experience playing with different units.

“Normally the quarterback goes until he doesn’t go and then the next guy goes and closes the game out. With this game, I think we’re going to rotate to some extent.”

The Browns Are Starting QB Deshaun Watson Over Shedeur Sanders vs. Bears

The Browns will start Deshaun Watson over Shedeur Sanders against the Bears. Cleveland continues to have one of the more interesting quarterback battles amid training camp.

Sanders is also expected to get plenty of snaps against Chicago.

“We approach practice like a game,” Sanders noted, per ESPN. “So it’s the same amount of focus and experiences. So that’s why I’m excited: to feel how similar does it feel to practice, honestly.

“Because it’s a different type of intention and a mentality that we go out there every day with.”

Fans should enjoy today’s games as there will be a break in the NFL preseason schedule. Following the seven games on the Saturday, August 15, schedule, the next NFL preseason matchups will take place on Thursday, August 20.