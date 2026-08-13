Today’s NFL Football Games on TV: What Is Preseason Schedule for Thursday, Aug. 13?

The NFL preseason schedule begins to ramp up on Thursday, August 13, with six football games. What NFL preseason games are on TV today?

This answer is a bit more complicated as only two matchups will be shown on national television. The other NFL preseason games will be broadcast on local television, and the matchups shown in your area depends on your location.

NFL Network will broadcast two of today’s NFL preseason games. The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers at 7 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network.

Later, the Tennessee Titans take on the San Francisco 49ers at 9 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network. Additionally, subscribers to ESPN Unlimited can watch the Las Vegas Raiders battle the Arizona Cardinals at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Click here to see a full list of the local TV channels for all of the games on Thursday, August 13.

The preseason matchups lead into the start of the NFL season as the Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots on Wednesday, September 9, to begin Week 1.

Let’s dive into the local television schedule.

NFL Preseason Schedule: Games on TV for Thursday, August 13

Here’s a look at the NFL preseason schedule for Thursday, August 13. All times listed below are in Eastern.

Games with a local TV designation will only be shown in each team’s local area.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL August 13 Lions vs. Bengals 7 p.m. Local August 13 Packers vs. Steelers 7 p.m. NFL Network August 13 Colts vs. Patriots 7:30 p.m. Local August 13 Chargers vs. Texans 8 p.m. Local August 13 Cardinals vs. Raiders 8 p.m. ESPN Unlimited August 13 Titans vs. 49ers 9 p.m. NFL Network

NFL Preseason Schedule: Games on TV for Friday, August 14

Here’s a look at the NFL preseason schedule for Friday, August 14. All times are listed in Eastern.

DATE GAME TIME (ET) TV CHANNEL August 14 Broncos vs. Falcons 7 p.m. ESPN Unlimited August 14 Bucs vs. Jets 7 p.m. NFL Network August 14 Dolphins vs. Commanders 7 p.m. Local

NFL Preseason Schedule: Games on TV for Saturday, August 15

Here’s a look at the upcoming NFL preseason schedule for Saturday, August 15. All times listed below are in Eastern.