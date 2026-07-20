Every NFL Star and Legend Spotted at MetLife Stadium for 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

The world’s biggest sporting spectacle, the FIFA World Cup 2026, just wrapped up with an edge-of-your-seat final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium— the home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets. With the game going into extra time, LaRoja won their second soccer World Cup, following their maiden win in 2010. The grand event brought together athletes and celebrities from around the globe.

Hollywood A-Listers as well as renowned athletes from the NFL, NBA, Tennis, and Soccer made their presence felt, as every corner of the 82,000-capacity stadium was flooded with Spain and Argentina jerseys. Even though no Jets players were officially confirmed to be there on Sunday, numerous Giants players, along with retired or active football stars, were there.

NFL Figures Seen at FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

1) Tom Brady: The NFL GOAT is no stranger to big finals, having played 10 Super Bowls and winning 7 in his football career. On Sunday, he attended the soccer final accompanied by his son Benjamin. The Patriots legend was spotted in the luxury VIP suite.

2) Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady’s former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, was among the notable attendees from the NFL. He attended the event with his partner, Camille Kostek, from the stands of the New Jersey stadium.

3) Odell Beckham Jr.: The New York Giants legend Odell Beckham Jr. had a father-son outing like Tom Brady. Alongside his son Zydn, he first attended the FIFA Gold Carpet before watching the game.

4) Jaxson Dart: The New York Giants quarterback was in attendance at his home stadium, which hosted the soccer game. Being a local hero, the 23-year-old took part in several interviews during his appearance.

5) George Kittle: The San Francoic 49ers star was among the big NFL names who turned up for the game between Argentina and Spain. He was joined by the NHL star Filip Forsberg.

6) Joe Burrow: The Bengals QB1 did not miss the big game at MetLife, as he was spotted with his rumored girlfriend, Olivia Ponton.

7) Tyrone Tracy Jr., Jameis Winston, and Jermaine Eluemunor: Three Giants players spotted together in a group to witness history during the final. The Big Blue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr, backup quarterback Jameis Winston, and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor attended the game together.

8) Patrick Mahomes: The Kansas City Chiefs great was among the NFL attendees at MetLife Stadium, as he was joined by his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

While all the football stars seemingly enjoyed the event, the Niners’ tight end George Kittle made a special request to the NFL after watching two hours of soccer action.

George Kittle Calls for Grass Fields After Watching the World Cup Final

The soccer World Cup games were held in NFL stadiums across the country. However, one major difference in the surface of the NFL games and the World Cup games was the installation of the natural grass surface, which FIFA mandated. Likewise, MetLife Stadium also had a grass surface, not the artificial turf like the NFL.

Seeing it, Kittle urged the NFL to use grass instead of turf on X in two different tweets, which garnered attention from football fans. Given how effortlessly all the teams played on the natural grass, the big question is whether the NFL will listen to the 49ers star’s request.