Penei Sewell Favored to Finally Get His Due in 2026

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell nearly did something no one else has ever done before. The 25-year-old came close to making history, falling just short of the first-ever Protector of the Year Award.

Offensive linemen don’t get nearly enough attention. They don’t put up flashy numbers, they don’t get many highlight reels and, unless something goes horribly wrong, most fans barely notice them during a game.

That’s part of what makes this award so interesting.

Penei Sewell was the betting favorite to win the inaugural trophy in 2025. He didn’t. Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney ultimately took home the award. Penei Sewell now has another chance to get his hands on it.

Heading into the second year of the award, BetOnline Sports & Casino has Sewell as the favorite at 9/2 (+450). That’s a fairly significant gap between him and the rest of the field.

Tristan Wirfs is next at 9/1, followed by Garrett Bolles at 11/1. Creed Humphrey and Joe Alt are both at 12/1. Interestingly, Thuney is all the way down at 33/1.

Maybe the oddsmakers aren’t expecting a repeat.

Penei Sewell Has Already Done Enough to Be in the Conversation

There isn’t much left for Sewell to prove when it comes to establishing himself as one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen.

The former seventh overall pick has become one of the most important pieces of Detroit’s offense since entering the league. He’s powerful, athletic and remarkably difficult to beat when he’s playing at his best.

And unlike most offensive linemen, Penei Sewell has become something of a star. That’s not easy to do at his position. A tackle can dominate an entire game and barely receive any attention for it. There aren’t many statistics that adequately capture what an offensive lineman does, either.

That’s why the Protector of the Year award is long overdue.

It gives players like Sewell a chance to receive some of the recognition that usually goes to quarterbacks, running backs and receivers.

There’s also something motivating about coming so close the first time. Penei Sewell was expected to win last year. Instead, Thuney got the trophy.

Now he’s back as the favorite.

The Reigning Winner Has a Lot of Ground to Make Up

Thuney shouldn’t be written off just because he’s sitting at 33/1.

He’s the guy who actually won the award. If he has another excellent season, voters could easily decide that his first win wasn’t a fluke. A repeat would also give him a pretty compelling argument for being the standard at the position.

But the betting market clearly sees Penei Sewell as the better bet this time around.

And there are plenty of reasons for that.

Sewell plays a position that tends to get overlooked, but his impact on Detroit’s offense is difficult to miss if you’re actually watching him. When he’s winning his matchups, the Lions can run their offense the way they want to.

That’s what the Protector of the Year Award should ultimately recognize.

Not statistics.

Not popularity.

Just dominance at one of football’s least glamorous positions.

Penei Sewell already came up short once.

If he puts together another season that looks like the kind of campaign we’ve come to expect from him, it might finally be difficult for voters to overlook him.

Maybe this time, Sewell actually gets the recognition he’s been waiting for.