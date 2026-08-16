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11-Year NFL Vet Gets Bad Injury News Before Eagles-Commanders Week 1

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Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Washington Commanders looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

In a few weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders are going to battle it out for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. As the Eagles approach the matchup, they continue to see their division rival deal with setbacks.

The latest injury hit for the Commanders occurred to the backup quarterback, Marcus Mariota. Suddenly, Washington’s Jayden Daniels insurance is in danger of possibly missing that matchup.

The Marcus Mariota Injury Update

Miami Dolphins v Washington Commanders

GettyLANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 14: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Washington Commanders attempts a pass before the preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Northwest Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a sprained MCL that is now likely to sideline him for the remainder of the preseason, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Sunday, August 16.

On Friday, August 14, the Commanders opened up their preseason with a game against the Miami Dolphins. Daniels didn’t play at all. Mariota came in to throw two passes, going 1-for-2, racking up 22 yards.

The Commanders ended up dominating the Dolphins with a 20-7 victory. Unfortunately, Mariota’s setback becomes something to worry about before the regular season.

The Commanders Had A Rough Year

Washington Commanders v New York Giants - NFL 2025

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 14: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Washington Commanders attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 14, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Last season was supposed to be a strong year for Washington. Coming off their surprising NFC Championship run, the Commanders ended up struggling as injuries affected them. Jayden Daniels, the franchise quarterback, missed plenty of time. The Commanders finished the year with a 5-12 record.

Currently, Daniels is healthy for the Eagles matchup on September 13. The insurance (Mariota) might be in danger of missing the matchup.

The 32-year-old ex-Eagle passer is a player to watch in the coming weeks.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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