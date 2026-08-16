11-Year NFL Vet Gets Bad Injury News Before Eagles-Commanders Week 1

In a few weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders are going to battle it out for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. As the Eagles approach the matchup, they continue to see their division rival deal with setbacks.

The latest injury hit for the Commanders occurred to the backup quarterback, Marcus Mariota. Suddenly, Washington’s Jayden Daniels insurance is in danger of possibly missing that matchup.

The Marcus Mariota Injury Update

“Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered a sprained MCL that is now likely to sideline him for the remainder of the preseason, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Sunday, August 16.

On Friday, August 14, the Commanders opened up their preseason with a game against the Miami Dolphins. Daniels didn’t play at all. Mariota came in to throw two passes, going 1-for-2, racking up 22 yards.

The Commanders ended up dominating the Dolphins with a 20-7 victory. Unfortunately, Mariota’s setback becomes something to worry about before the regular season.

The Commanders Had A Rough Year

Last season was supposed to be a strong year for Washington. Coming off their surprising NFC Championship run, the Commanders ended up struggling as injuries affected them. Jayden Daniels, the franchise quarterback, missed plenty of time. The Commanders finished the year with a 5-12 record.

Currently, Daniels is healthy for the Eagles matchup on September 13. The insurance (Mariota) might be in danger of missing the matchup.

The 32-year-old ex-Eagle passer is a player to watch in the coming weeks.