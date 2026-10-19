Typically, Philadelphia Eagles fans don’t worry too much about NFL Draft order until later in the season.

Seeing as though the Eagles have been one of the most successful teams of the 2020s, they don’t really get exciting draft slots.

Six weeks into the 2026 NFL season, the Eagles are in a much different position compared to past years.

After starting the year off with a 2-0 record, the Eagles have lost their last four games. Sunday’s defeat came against the Carolina Panthers, sending the Eagles to 2-4 on the season. It’s still early, but that draft order is suddenly becoming more interesting as November approaches.

Philadelphia Eagles’ 2027 NFL Draft Standing After Loss vs Panthers

Before the Monday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles are No. 7 in the draft order, according to Tankathon. They moved up three spots after a loss.

The Commanders are a team to watch in the draft order, as they are off to a 1-3-1 start to the season. Taking on a 5-0 San Francisco 49ers squad on the road, Washington will certainly have more doubters than believers on Monday.

No matter how the game shakes out, the Eagles are going to enter Week 7 with a top-10 draft pick so far.

Behind them, the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and the Indianapolis Colts fill out the rest of the top 10. The Colts’ pick now belongs to the New York Jets.

In front of the Eagles is the Jets (via Dallas Cowboys), Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, and the 0-6 Los Angeles Chargers.

The last time the Eagles drafted within the top 10 was during the 2023 NFL Draft. At the time, the Eagles traded up to select Jalen Carter.

Since then, the Eagles selected Quinyon Mitchell (No. 22), Jihaad Campbell (No. 31), and Makai Lemon (No. 20).