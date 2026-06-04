The Philadelphia Eagles‘ wide receivers room will see some notable changes in 2026. Over the offseason, the team added several new pass-catchers, including the former Green Bay Packers wideout, Dontayvion Wicks.

As Wicks gets comfortable within the Eagles’ system, catching passes from Jalen Hurts and the rest of the QBs, he’s already got the attention of Philly’s All-Pro cornerback, Quinyon Mitchell.

Eagles’ 24-Year-Old WR Gets Strong Label From Quinyon Mitchell

Wicks didn’t make his impact on Mitchell during his first few OTA sessions over the past few weeks.

The star cornerback was already well aware of what his new teammate brings to the table, as Wicks faced the Eagles three times since the soon-to-be third-year corner landed in Philadelphia.

“Honestly, I thought Wicks was underrated,” Mitchell told reporters, according to PennLive, discussing his new teammate this week. “Every time we played them, he was giving me some problems.”

Dontayvion Wicks’ Packers History

The 24-year-old wideout entered the NFL in 2023. He was a fifth-round pick out of Virginia.

As a rookie, Wicks caught 39 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns. That remains his career-high yardage mark.

Since year one, Wicks regressed with his receiving yards, dipping to 415 and 332 over the next two seasons. At this point, he’s got 11 total touchdowns in his career.

While the statistical regression isn’t ideal, Mitchell’s assessment should carry plenty of weight. Being one of the top cornerbacks in the league–calling a backup underrated–that’s quite the feat for Wicks.

The Eagles’ Wide Receiver State

AJ Brown is out of town.

As expected, the Eagles struck a deal with the New England Patriots, which sent Brown there for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

With Brown leaving the Eagles, Jalen Hurts will now look to DeVonta Smith to become the top wideout on the depth chart.

As for Wicks, he’s battling for a starting position this season. The rookie wideout Makai Lemon will get an honest look to be Hurts’ secondary option, but he’s expected to be playing in the slot, leaving WR2 a battle between Wiks and the newly-acquired Hollywood Brown.