3 NFL Teams Who Must Feel Worse Than The Struggling Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have simply not been a good football team. Sure, their injury report might be loaded, with some very key names included, but nobody in Philly is kidding themselves about this year’s Birds.

The first two wins of the season came against non-playoff opponents, who have a combined two wins through six weeks. The last four games, including Sunday’s action against the Carolina Panthers, have resulted in losses.

Heading into Week 7, the Eagles are 2-4. They are off to the worst start of the Nick Sirianni era, and seats will soon start to heat up if the skid continues.

Considering the Eagles just won the Super Bowl two seasons ago, they were expected to be in contention for another one this season. With November just one week away, the Eagles are closer to getting a top-five draft pick rather than making a deep postseason run.

Thinking about the expectations that were set before the start of the 2026 NFL season, the Eagles have to feel terrible about themselves. However, there are three other teams that likely feel worse–for what it’s worth.

Who Is Feeling Bad Through Six NFL Weeks?

Los Angeles Chargers, 0-5

After finishing the 2025 NFL season with an 11-6 record and a playoff spot, the Chargers were seen as an emerging Super Bowl contender going into the 2026 NFL season. The NFL world continued to buy into the Justin Herbert hype. How’s that going? The record states: not so good.

A 22-6 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday will force the Chargers to have some uncomfortable conversations going into next week. Their next three games include matchups against the LA Rams, Houston Texans, and the Baltimore Ravens. Realistically, the Chargers could tack on three more losses right there.

Los Angeles Rams, 2-4

Let’s keep it in California for a moment. The Los Angeles Rams are turning out to be the most overhyped team in a very long time. After they swung a big trade for Myles Garrett in the offseason, which convinced Aaron Donald to come out of retirement, the Rams were getting undefeated predictions. They were the Super Bowl favorites.

Nothing about this Rams team screams Super Bowl champs in 2026. The stars are dealing with injuries, but the Rams haven’t looked all that strong in the limited moments they were healthy. The Eagles are bad and depleted this year, and they almost put the Rams away.

The Eagles can benefit from being doubted by the masses every year. The Rams don’t have that luxury this season. Nobody expected them to be in this position.

Seattle Seahawks, 3-3

It’s like looking at the 2025 Eagles all over again. The Seahawks were so dominant in the playoffs less than a year ago. They destroyed the New England Patriots with a 29-13 win at Super Bowl LX back in February.

Their follow-up act has been put together by a team that looks hungover. Their once-dominant ground game is hardly a threat. The quarterback stunned his doubters last year, and now NFL analysts are questioning whether the backup could do better. The Eagles know exactly the disappointing feeling that the Seahawks have at this time.

Honorable Mentions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: They agreed to pay Baker Mayfield $165 million over three years, with $120 million guaranteed. “The guy” kind of money for somebody who hasn’t been that guy (615 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, in three games before injury). The Bucs were supposed to be playoff contenders at worst. They are 1-5.

Dallas Cowboys: Welcome to the NFC Least. Since most media members covering the NFL continue to push the “Cowboys are contenders” narrative, it’s easy for them to feel disappointed when they slip to 2-4 on the year. Every week, they would get the benefit of the doubt. Power rankings refused to push them far away from the top 10, but in reality, this team hasn’t looked like a contender at all.

Houston Texans: The ex-Eagle DeMeco Ryans has done well with rebuilding the Texans since 2023. They made the playoffs each year since he’s been the coach. Houston is hoping to see some real progress in 2026, but they are off to a bad start. Although they just formed their first winning streak, the Texans are just 2-4 on the year.