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3-Time NFL Pro Bowler Gets Eagles Trade Prediction

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Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 30: Jalen Hurts #1, Andy Dalton #14, and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion of the Philadelphia Eagles look on during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Soon, the Philadelphia Eagles‘ backup quarterback battle will get its first preseason game action, and everybody beyond the coaching staff and local media will see what the Eagles are working with behind Jalen Hurts.

Throughout the summer, Andy Dalton has been credited with beating out Tanner McKee, whether it was in minicamp or training camp. However, a recent update on the battle doesn’t bode well for the former Pro Bowler.

3-Time NFL Pro Bowler Gets Eagles Trade Prediction

Buffalo Bills v Carolina Panthers

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 26: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers fumbles the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

In a training camp bubble player power rankings, Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski considers the veteran quarterback to be a possible cut candidate.

Dalton comes on the list of 27 players at No. 10. He was credited with getting off to a strong start, but the Eagles insider reports that the ex-Bengal has since cooled down.

“Dalton had a nice start to camp, but he’s been shaky the last few practices,” Kempski wrote on August 14. “If the Eagles think Cole Payton is worthy of a roster spot as the QB3, they will look trade one of the co-QB2’s in Dalton or Tanner McKee.”

If the insider had to bet, he believes it would be Dalton.

Pressure On Andy Dalton

Buffalo Bills v Carolina Panthers

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 26: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass in the second quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

The 38-year-old quarterback has turned in a fairly successful career.

During his Cincinnati Bengals run, Dalton made three Pro Bowls. He’s no longer a starting-caliber quarterback, but he’s clearly taken seriously as a backup in the league.

Last year, Dalton appeared in four games, garnering one start with the Carolina Panthers. He threw 37 passes, completing 67.6% of them. Dalton tossed one touchdown and one interception.

Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 30: Bryce Young #9 and Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers celebrate after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

He’s got far more experience than Tanner McKee, but the Eagles have valued McKee pretty highly prior to this offseason. Ideally, the Eagles’ homegrown quarterback would run away with the battle, but something clearly has been off with McKee.

Opinions regarding the backup QB position have been all over the place. In this case, Dalton loses out. However, the Eagles will soon get a three-game sample size to truly figure out which direction they want to take.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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