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Eagles’ 3-Time Pro Bowler Gets Trade Block Prediction Before Camp

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 29: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles waves before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Tanner McKee might not be the only Philadelphia Eagles quarterback on the trade block before camp begins for the team.

According to Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski, Andy Dalton should be a name to keep an eye on, in addition to Jalen Hurts’ primary backup from last season.

Eagles’ 3-Time Pro Bowler Gets Trade Block Prediction Before Camp

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GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 26: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

“Personally, I don’t like what I saw from Dalton in spring practices or when I watched his one start last season. But, man, there are some ugly QB2 situations on contending teams,” Kempski wrote on the eve of camp.

After listing out at least five backup quarterback situations in the league, Kempski added that a lousy camp to make a team “nervous” could lead to the Eagles getting a call for Dalton.

How much could Dalton cost? The Eagles insider projects a sixth-round pick. That’s a slight increase in return value for Philadelphia just months after their Dalton investment.

When the Eagles acquired Dalton, they spent a 2027 seventh-round pick to land him from the Carolina Panthers.

Jalen Hurts’ Backup Battle

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to hand off the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ 26-year-old passer, Tanner McKee, has been with the team since 2023. He has appeared in just six games and started two of those matchups.

Nick Sirianni has been comfortable with McKee as Hurts’ backup, but the Eagles’ front office wanted to see a little bit of competition. It seems the seasoned veteran might be out in front. Dalton, 38, might’ve seen his best days, but his experience shouldn’t be overlooked.

Being in the NFL since 2011, Dalton has three Pro Bowls under his belt, along with four seasons of playoff experience during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Eagles are unlikely to keep both. Once one of them can separate themselves in camp, it will make it slightly easier for them to get aggressive and move the other. McKee always seemed likely, but don’t rule out Dalton.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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