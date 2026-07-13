Without the possibility of AJ Brown getting frustrated with Jalen Hurts and the offense in 2026, the Philadelphia Eagles have one less headache to deal with.

However, there is still a critical void that needs to be filled.

The Eagles will look to replace Brown’s WR1 role with the former first-round pick out of Alabama, DeVonta Smith.

But who fills in for the former Heisman winner, who served as one of the top WR2s in the NFL over the past four seasons?

Eagles’ 3-Year NFL Veteran Gets Critical Prediction After AJ Brown Exit

The Eagles would obviously love for their latest first-round wideout Makai Lemon to be a day-one starter, who could contribute around a 1,000-yard season, but that’s asking for a lot.

Lemon will be expected to play an important role, but most believe he’ll be best-suited in the slot on day one.

Dontayvion Wicks was recently predicted to be poised for a breakout performance in 2026 by Inside The Iggles’ Anthony Miller.

“Wicks has some big shoes to fill after the Eagles traded A.J. Brown away. The lengthy receiver will take over Brown’s spot on the outside and should play a critical role in the offense after having a small role with the Green Bay Packers over the last few years. Wicks has the potential to be a great receiver, but has never reached it, so this is his shot to prove he’s a starter in the NFL,” Miller wrote.

Wicks joined the Eagles during the 2026 NFL offseason. When the Eagles acquired him from the Packers, it was one of the clear signs that the team was bracing for the departure of Brown.

Once it made sense, the Eagles sent Brown packing to join the New England Patriots.

Dontayvion Wicks’ NFL Career

The 25-year-old wideout spent his college career at Virginia.

In 2023, Wicks landed with the Packers as a fifth-round pick. He played three seasons in Green Bay.

As a rookie, Wicks caught 39 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns.

Although he scored five touchdowns in 2024, Wicks slightly regressed with his yards, posting 415 yards on the same 39 catches.

During the 2025 NFL season, Wicks appeared in just 14 games. He had 30 catches for 332 yards and two touchdowns. The three-year regression since entering the league is concerning, but the Eagles are banking on his fresh start.