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Eagles’ 3-Year NFL Veteran Turns Heads At Training Camp Early On

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Philadelphia Eagles Practice Session
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METAIRIE, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: Jalyx Hunt #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in a team practice ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center located at New Orleans Saints headquarters on February 6, 2025 in Metairie, Louisiana. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

After a few days of training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles have a clear standout unit. To no surprise, it’s the defense.

Last season, the defense was often credited for carrying the offense. So, it doesn’t come a shock that the defense has been as good as advertised in training camp so far.

Although the entire unit has been strong, there are obvious standouts. The young edge rusher Jalyx Hunt has been one of the most talked-about players through training camp so far. One reporter went as far as saying to buy all of the Hunt stock you can early on.

Eagles’ 3-Year NFL Veteran Turns Heads At Training Camp Early On

Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers

GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Jalyx Hunt #58 of the Philadelphia Eagles tackles Josh Jacobs #8 of the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

According to Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, Hunt has “been on fire” through the first few practices.

“Hunt took advantage of Lane Johnson’s absence by terrorizing Fred Johnson, who repped at first-team right tackle. Hunt was living in the backfield both against the run and the pass. I also believe I saw him deflect a pass at the line of scrimmage,” Lee Gowton wrote on August 1.

There is still a lot of time to go–and the Eagles haven’t even fully suited up yet–but it’s still notable that Hunt is gaining such positive analysis early on, and getting grouped in with the recently-extended Jalen Carter, who made NFL history earlier this week.

Jalyx Hunt’s Eagles Career

Las Vegas Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: Nolan Smith Jr. #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with teammates Brandon Graham #55 and Jalyx Hunt #58 after a sack of Kenny Pickett #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In 2024, the Eagles acquired Hunt by spending their third-round, 94th overall pick on him.

Through his rookie season, Hunt appeared in 16 games. He came up with 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. In the playoffs, which included four appearances for Hunt, he had 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He got one on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Jalyx Hunt #58 and Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles react after a play against the New York Giants during the first quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

During his sophomore effort last season, Hunt appeared in 17 games and started in nine of those matchups. As expected, Hunt had a career-best season with 52 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Hunt also came up with three interceptions, with one of them going for a touchdown.

The Eagles’ defensive unit is expected to maintain its status as one of the best in the league in 2026. The fact that Hunt is standing out while playing with such a star-studded unit is a major plus going into the 2026 NFL season.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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