Eagles’ 3-Year NFL Veteran Turns Heads At Training Camp Early On

After a few days of training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles have a clear standout unit. To no surprise, it’s the defense.

Last season, the defense was often credited for carrying the offense. So, it doesn’t come a shock that the defense has been as good as advertised in training camp so far.

Although the entire unit has been strong, there are obvious standouts. The young edge rusher Jalyx Hunt has been one of the most talked-about players through training camp so far. One reporter went as far as saying to buy all of the Hunt stock you can early on.

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According to Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, Hunt has “been on fire” through the first few practices.

“Hunt took advantage of Lane Johnson’s absence by terrorizing Fred Johnson, who repped at first-team right tackle. Hunt was living in the backfield both against the run and the pass. I also believe I saw him deflect a pass at the line of scrimmage,” Lee Gowton wrote on August 1.

There is still a lot of time to go–and the Eagles haven’t even fully suited up yet–but it’s still notable that Hunt is gaining such positive analysis early on, and getting grouped in with the recently-extended Jalen Carter, who made NFL history earlier this week.

Jalyx Hunt’s Eagles Career

In 2024, the Eagles acquired Hunt by spending their third-round, 94th overall pick on him.

Through his rookie season, Hunt appeared in 16 games. He came up with 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. In the playoffs, which included four appearances for Hunt, he had 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He got one on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

During his sophomore effort last season, Hunt appeared in 17 games and started in nine of those matchups. As expected, Hunt had a career-best season with 52 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Hunt also came up with three interceptions, with one of them going for a touchdown.

The Eagles’ defensive unit is expected to maintain its status as one of the best in the league in 2026. The fact that Hunt is standing out while playing with such a star-studded unit is a major plus going into the 2026 NFL season.