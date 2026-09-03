4-Year NFL WR Gets Notable Eagles Prediction

With the Philadelphia Eagles‘ practice squad put together, Eagles Wire ranked each player’s chances of getting elevated to the main roster.

While there are a handful of key names that had impressive preseasons worth discussing, the veteran wide receiver Britain Covey tops the list.

Why Covey Has The Best Chance Of Suiting Up

“Covey is the most established return specialist on the practice squad,” Eagles Wire’s Glenn Erby wrote on September 2.

“Philadelphia may not want Cooper DeJean handling every return, making Covey an obvious elevation candidate when the matchup calls for a dedicated specialist.”

Behind Covey ranked the linebacker Chance Campbell, the running back Dameon Pierce, and the wide receiver Danny Gray.

Britain Covey’s NFL Journey

The Eagles picked up Covey out of Utah.

Although the 29-year-old wide receiver didn’t get drafted in 2022, the Eagles added him as an unrestricted free agent. He started his career on the practice squad, but was quickly elevated to be a returner.

As a rookie, Covey returned 33 punts for 308 yards. He took on 10 kick returns for 206 yards. During his second season, Covey totaled 417 yards on 29 returns and took on just one kick return for 30 yards.

Over the past two seasons, Covey appeared in just 11 games. The veteran dealt with setbacks. In 2025, he went for 124 yards on punts and 125 yards on kicks.

During the 2026 NFL preseason, Covey caught five passes for 44 yards and a score. While it wasn’t enough to outshine the strong wide receiver competition he faced, Covey’s experience as a return man will go a long way this year.