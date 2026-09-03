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4-Year NFL WR Gets Notable Eagles Prediction

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New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 25: Britain Covey #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles returns a punt against during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

With the Philadelphia Eagles‘ practice squad put together, Eagles Wire ranked each player’s chances of getting elevated to the main roster.

While there are a handful of key names that had impressive preseasons worth discussing, the veteran wide receiver Britain Covey tops the list.

Why Covey Has The Best Chance Of Suiting Up

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 10: Britain Covey #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“Covey is the most established return specialist on the practice squad,” Eagles Wire’s Glenn Erby wrote on September 2.

“Philadelphia may not want Cooper DeJean handling every return, making Covey an obvious elevation candidate when the matchup calls for a dedicated specialist.”

Behind Covey ranked the linebacker Chance Campbell, the running back Dameon Pierce, and the wide receiver Danny Gray.

Britain Covey’s NFL Journey

Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Britain Covey #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gus Stark/Getty Images)

The Eagles picked up Covey out of Utah.

Although the 29-year-old wide receiver didn’t get drafted in 2022, the Eagles added him as an unrestricted free agent. He started his career on the practice squad, but was quickly elevated to be a returner.

As a rookie, Covey returned 33 punts for 308 yards. He took on 10 kick returns for 206 yards. During his second season, Covey totaled 417 yards on 29 returns and took on just one kick return for 30 yards.

Over the past two seasons, Covey appeared in just 11 games. The veteran dealt with setbacks. In 2025, he went for 124 yards on punts and 125 yards on kicks.

During the 2026 NFL preseason, Covey caught five passes for 44 yards and a score. While it wasn’t enough to outshine the strong wide receiver competition he faced, Covey’s experience as a return man will go a long way this year.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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