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4-Year NFL WR Gets Promising Mention After Getting Cut By Eagles

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Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Britain Covey #18 of the Philadelphia Eaglesruns with the ball against the Washington Commanders defense during the fourth quarter at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t revealed their hand when it comes to the punt-returning situation on special teams, but a team insider recently predicted the favorite to take the job.

There might not be any surprises this year. According to The Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski, Britain Covey is the supposed favorite.

4-Year NFL WR Gets Promising Mention After Getting Cut By Eagles

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 29: Britain Covey #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with his teammates in the tunnel prior to the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

“It’s still Britain Covey,” Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski said, regarding the returner role. “I expect him to be a gameday callup from the practice squad.”

Covey isn’t on the Eagles’ final 53-man roster. When the team announced its official roster following the preseason, the four-year wideout was cut loose.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 11: Britain Covey #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

That’s nothing new for Covey, who has missed final cuts before with the Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams. Despite missing final cuts, Covey returned to the Eagles’ organization as a practice squad member. He’s an easy call-up for the team.

Britain Covey’s NFL Run

Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 09: Britain Covey #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs after a catch during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Coming out of Utah in 2021, Covey went undrafted.

The Eagles picked up the 5’8” wideout on the free agency market and utilized him primarily as a return man. Covey has played for the Eagles in regular-season action 44 times over four seasons. While he caught 18 passes for 96 yards over time, Covey was productive as a special teamer.

With 79 punt returns, Covey totaled 895 yards. He averages 11.3 yards per return.

He returned 16 kicks for 361 yards, a 22.6 average. Since the Eagles didn’t find a sure replacement over the offseason, bringing back Covey makes plenty of sense. He’s already on the practice squad; now they just have to elevate him.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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