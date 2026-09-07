The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t revealed their hand when it comes to the punt-returning situation on special teams, but a team insider recently predicted the favorite to take the job.

There might not be any surprises this year. According to The Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski, Britain Covey is the supposed favorite.

4-Year NFL WR Gets Promising Mention After Getting Cut By Eagles

“It’s still Britain Covey,” Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski said, regarding the returner role. “I expect him to be a gameday callup from the practice squad.”

Covey isn’t on the Eagles’ final 53-man roster. When the team announced its official roster following the preseason, the four-year wideout was cut loose.

That’s nothing new for Covey, who has missed final cuts before with the Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams. Despite missing final cuts, Covey returned to the Eagles’ organization as a practice squad member. He’s an easy call-up for the team.

Britain Covey’s NFL Run

Coming out of Utah in 2021, Covey went undrafted.

The Eagles picked up the 5’8” wideout on the free agency market and utilized him primarily as a return man. Covey has played for the Eagles in regular-season action 44 times over four seasons. While he caught 18 passes for 96 yards over time, Covey was productive as a special teamer.

With 79 punt returns, Covey totaled 895 yards. He averages 11.3 yards per return.

He returned 16 kicks for 361 yards, a 22.6 average. Since the Eagles didn’t find a sure replacement over the offseason, bringing back Covey makes plenty of sense. He’s already on the practice squad; now they just have to elevate him.