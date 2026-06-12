Before the final week of the 2025 NFL season, nobody around the league would imagine the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t view Tanner McKee as the guaranteed backup to Jalen Hurts in 2026.

Yet, McKee is far from a lock for QB2.

Since the start of OTAs, the quarterback situation has been in the spotlight. Behind Hurts, the veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been getting reps as the primary backup over McKee.

On day one of mandatory minicamp this week, the situation remained the same. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the potential battle on June 10. He confirmed that McKee certainly has to earn his spot.

“We’re rotating there at the two spot,” Sirianni told reporters during his pre-camp presser.

“I’m not ready to say anybody is anything as far as positions. We don’t have to make any determinations there, but what Andy and Tanner have been doing every other day is rotating there with the two’s and both getting a lot of good work in.”

Following the two-day camp in South Philly, Jeff Kerr of Sports Illustrated tabbed McKee as one of the “losers” of the minicamp run.

Philadelphia Eagles 4-Year QB Gets Concerning Label After Minicamp

“Nick Sirianni did everything but confirm McKee isn’t the unquestioned QB2, which means there will be a significant battle this summer for that job,” Kerr wrote. “This is assuming McKee isn’t traded.”

A little competition won’t hurt anybody, but the situation is still disappointing for McKee, who has been working his way up the ladder for the past few seasons.

In 2023, the Eagles drafted McKee with the 188th overall pick in the sixth round out of Stanford. During the 2023 season, McKee didn’t throw a single pass.

In 2024, McKee started one game. He finished the year with 323 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Last season (2025), McKee had a chance to start in the final matchup of the season against the Washington Commanders. He threw for 274 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. It was a disappointing showing for everybody watching.

Dalton is another year older (38), joining the Eagles for his 16th year. His experience in the NFL (169 starts) gives him an advantage over McKee. However, the Eagles will want to see their homegrown passer step up to the plate and win QB2 this offseason.

McKee will be a name to watch throughout the camp, as his job looks to be on the line.