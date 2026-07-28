Eagles’ 4-Year QB Gets Concerning Prediction Before NFL Training Camp

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading into training camp 2026 with a battle brewing behind Jalen Hurts.

During the offseason, the Eagles acquired the veteran quarterback, Andy Dalton. The arrival of the three-time Pro Bowler instantly created pressure for the homegrown prospect, Tanner McKee.

Of course, many believed that McKee could be on his way out via trade, leaving the Eagles to roll with Dalton behind Jalen Hurts.

But the Eagles’ decision to give Dalton more QB2 reps in minicamp while McKee is still with the team and not getting a ton of trade traction creates a difficult scenario for the former Philly draft pick.

Tanner McKee Predicted To Be The Odd-Man-Out

Eagles On SI’s Jeff Kerr predicted who could be in and who could be out when training camp is all said and done.

When it comes to the quarterback position, McKee, Dalton, and the rookie Cole Payton were listed as on the bubble. Ultimately, Kerr sees Dalton and Payton sticking around.

“Dalton is the player most likely of the three to have a job, but that’s what training camp is for,” Kerr wrote.

The Eagles insider suggests that a McKee trade could still be in the cards. Only time will tell what the Eagles will do with Hurts’ backup spot.

Tanner McKee’s NFL Career

After landing with the Eagles out of Stanford in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, McKee didn’t land any snaps during his rookie season.

In year two, McKee appeared in two games, completing 66.7% of his throws for four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In 2025, McKee appeared in four games, but had just one start. He completed 55.8% of his throws for 274 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. After McKee’s lone start at the end of the year, his stock was down. Clearly, the pre-training camp activities have not done much for his stock at this point as well.

Whether it’s due to being cut–or getting moved to another team through the trade market–there isn’t a ton of confidence in the idea that McKee is the long-term backup plan for Jalen Hurts these days.