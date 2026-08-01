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Eagles’ 5-Year NFL Veteran Lineman Calls Out Retirement Rumors

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Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals
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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Center Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles watches from the bench during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When the Philadelphia Eagles entered the offseason, national insiders hinted at a big change for the team, beyond the offensive coordinator and the eventual trade of AJ Brown.

Some rumors suggested multiple Eagles players were considering retirement. Landon Dickerson was name-dropped in that conversation at the end of the 2025 NFL season.

Eagles’ 5-Year NFL Veteran Lineman Calls Out Retirement Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Landon Dickerson #69 and Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

At this point, it’s clear that Dickerson wasn’t, in fact, ready to call it a career.

After five seasons, Dickerson is back at training camp for the Eagles, preparing for his sixth season. Despite injuries piling up for the veteran guard over the years, Dickerson doesn’t seem to be nearing retirement at this point.

On Saturday, August 1, he called out the narrative.

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“Don’t know where you guys got that,” Dickerson told reporters after Saturday’s practice, after he was asked about a potential retirement.

While Dickerson doesn’t plan to hang it up, he did mention that changes could be coming for the 2026 NFL season. If the veteran guard is dealing with a setback, he might be more cautious about his playing status moving forward.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 21: Landon Dickerson #69 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks to the locker room against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“I don’t think there’s any reason to be tough and play through it if it’s just going to wear you down,” Dickerson told reporters. “They don’t pay me to be hurt.”

Despite dealing with a lot of setbacks throughout his first five seasons, Dickerson hasn’t missed a ton of action.

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Landon Dickerson #69 and Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles line up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As a rookie, Dickerson appeared in 14 games. For the next three seasons, he would play in at least 16 games. In 2025, Dickerson was on the field for 15 games. Last season was the first time since his rookie season in 2021 that Dickerson wasn’t in the Pro Bowl.

While 2025 was a tough season for the Eagles’ offensive line, they hope to bounce back in 2026 with better health. Heading into the offseason, Dickerson’s future was in the air. At this point, retirement doesn’t even seem to be on the table.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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