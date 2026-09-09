Without AJ Brown on the field, the Philadelphia Eagles have a no-brainer No. 1 target for Jalen Hurts in DeVonta Smith.

Since he landed with the Eagles after his days starring at Alabama, Smith has been a starter for the Eagles, dating back to his rookie year.

In year two (2022), Smith played second fiddle to the All-Pro, AJ Brown. That would remain the case for the following three seasons.

Now that Brown is out of the mix, it’s truly Smith’s time to shine. The PHLY Eagles insider EJ Smith believes that Smith will shine bright in his latest bold prediction.

5-Year NFL WR Gets Bold Prediction Before Eagles-Commanders Game

Any NFL fan knew that Smith would be the sure No. 1 target for Hurts after Brown was traded to the New England Patriots.

Most predictions regarding Smith assumed that he could be headed towards his first Pro Bowl season. EJ Smith is taking a massive leap with his prediction.

“I think he’ll have over 1,400 receiving yards. I’m gonna go big,” the insider stated.

“We’re doing bold predictions; we’re not doing tepid, safe predictions. I want this to be a prediction that I can pull up four months from now and go, ‘Told you guys, he was going to have a big year.’ I put numbers behind it.'”

Smith is no stranger to 1k efforts, but he hasn’t come close to that kind of number. A 1,196-yard season in 2022 is Smith’s career-high. Last season, he caught 77 passes for 1,008 yards.

Since Brown took up a chunk of targets over the years, Smith should see his receptions go up, naturally raising his production ceiling. If he gets into 1,400-yard territory, then the talk won’t be about Pro Bowls–but more about All-Pros.

AJ Brown notched 1,400 yards twice during his tenure with the Eagles. Both times, he was an All-Pro. The prediction is bold, but not outlandish. Smith will have an incredible opportunity this upcoming season.