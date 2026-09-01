6-Year NFL Star Gets Injury Addressed Before Eagles-Commanders Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles invested a ton in the veteran edge rusher, Jonathan Greenard.

Unfortunately, they didn’t get to see him practice at all this summer. Ahead of Day 1 of NFL training camp, the Eagles added Greenard to the PUP list, making it clear that he’ll miss at least a couple of weeks of action. As he recovers from a pec strain, Greenard looked like a lock to play in Week 1, to suddenly in question.

Are There Any Answers On Jonathan Greenard’s Injury?

The fact that the Eagles did not keep Greenard on the PUP through final cuts is a positive. When the Eagles released the 53-man roster after training camp concluded, Greenard took up one of the spots.

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman noted that the decision to include Greenard on the actual roster is a sign that they anticipate him playing “sooner rather than later.”

As for actual answers regarding an update of some sort—or a status for Week 1 against the Washington Commanders—that’s going to be kept “close to the vest,” the GM said.

What Did The Eagles Trade To Get Jonathan Greenard

During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Eagles acquired Greenard and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick (which became Jakobe Thomas), and a 2027 third-round pick. Therefore, the trade’s package will be officially finalized next spring.

Meanwhile, the Eagles banked on Greenard with further investment. As he arrived, they offered a four-year, $100 million extension, with half of that money already guaranteed. It was a major show of confidence in the veteran edge rusher.

Jonathan Greenard’s NFL Career

Coming out of the University of Florida in 2020, Greenard was a third-round pick for the Houston Texans.

As a rookie, he appeared in just 13 games, totaling 19 tackles and 1.0 sack. By year two, Greenard was a full-time starter for the 12 games he played. He racked up 33 tackles and completed 8.0 sacks.

His fourth and final season with the Texans in 2023 put him on the map. Over 15 games, Greenard produced 52 tackles and 12.5 sacks. In 2024, Greenard hit the free agency market, where he connected with the Minnesota Vikings, signing a four-year contract worth $76 million. He played in just two seasons for the Vikings.

During the 2024 run, Greenard appeared in 17 games, racking up 59 tackles and 12.0 sacks. He also forced four fumbles throughout the year. In 2025, Greenard played in just 12 games. He had 38 tackles and 3.0 sacks before going down with a season-ending injury.