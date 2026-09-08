Although Jonathan Greenard’s stock is down ahead of his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, it’s not due to an offseason of struggles.

While it’s unfortunate that Jonathan Greenard missed all of training camp with a pec injury, the star edge rusher still received a favorable prediction from ESPN’s Seth Walder.

6-Year NFL Veteran Gets Bold Prediction Before First Eagles Season

Could a career year be in store for Greenard? It might be a difficult task if time is missed, but it’s something that should be within his grasp if the prediction that Walder set out comes to life.

“Jonathan Greenard will record at least 0.8 sacks per game. I’m framing it that way because it’s unclear when Greenard will be back from a pec strain in the offseason,” Walder wrote on ESPN.

“Once he’s on the field, I expect big things from Greenard playing alongside the rest of the defense, even after a down year in Minnesota. For context: 0.8 sacks per game translates to 13.6 sacks if he were to play all 17 games.”

Greenard’s career-best season in the sack department happened in 15 games with the Houston Texans in 2023. He racked up 12.5 sacks.

In the following season, Greenard checked in for 17 games with the Minnesota Vikings. He had 12.0 sacks, 52 tackles, and 15 of those tackles went for a loss.

Although Greenard is coming off a down year with the Vikings (12 games with 3.0 sacks), he joins a beefed-up Eagles line, which could be beneficial for him.

With so much attention going to the interior due to the presence of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, Greenard could have an opportunity to feast when healthy.

Recently, Greenard was upgraded from the PUP list, but his Week 1 status against the Washington Commanders remains a question mark.

Missing time will certainly cause his career-year prediction to take a hit, but as long as he lives up to the hype early and often, the Eagles will be satisfied with their trade as they look to maintain their high-level defense in 2026.