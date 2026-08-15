The Philadelphia Eagles had high hopes when adding Hollywood Brown to the roster over the 2026 NFL offseason.

With AJ Brown’s disconnect from the team, it was clear that DeVonta Smith would slide into the top spot for Jalen Hurts, while freeing up targets for another wideout or two to have a productive year.

Brown, Dontayvion Wicks, and Makai Lemon were all added through avenues. Brown joined the team on a one-year contract, making $6.5 million for the season. So far, it doesn’t sound like things are going according to plan.

7-Year Eagles WR Has Rough Start, But One Detail Could Change Everything

The Athletic’s Zach Berman is just the latest insider to discuss the concerning offseason that Brown has had so far.

“It hasn’t been a strong summer for Hollywood Brown,” Berman wrote this week. “You like the resume, the experience and the demonstrated talent, but it hasn’t come through consistently in camp.”

Unlike Wicks, Brown hasn’t come in and instantly gotten on the same page with Hurts. In fact, Berman pointed to the infamous social media interception–and other camp plays the public didn’t see–to question whether those instances could’ve had different outcomes had Brown done something differently.

“Hurts threw an interception in a seven-on-seven period in the red zone when Mac McWilliams undercut a pass to Hollywood Brown. It was sharp instincts by McWilliams — I wonder if Brown could have been more aggressive making a play on the ball — and was not that dissimilar from an interception in practice this week by Mitchell,” Berman added.

On A Positive Note

Clearly, Brown hasn’t come to camp and put together a showing that is impressing the small group of media members that get to see, but the veteran isn’t simply clocking in, working his shift, and going home.

According to Berman, Brown is putting in extra time to work on his chemistry with Hurts, which could ultimately be a game-changer after a rather slow start.

“He had a bad drop in practice Thursday, and, as mentioned, he was the target on two interceptions this week after he was undercut on passes. Hurts and Brown worked together on their own after practice,” Berman revealed.

Brown isn’t some developing rookie who is a long shot to join the team. In 2019, he was a first-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens, who employed him for three seasons. Brown also played two years for the Arizona Cardinals and spent two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With 90 games of experience, Brown has caught 371 passes for 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns. The first two weeks haven’t had amazing returns on the Hollywood Brown front, but the Eagles have plenty of offseason left to get it right.