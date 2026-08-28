As the Philadelphia Eagles close out training camp in 2026, the team can leave the preseason feeling positive about their veteran offseason acquisition, Hollywood Brown.

According to a rundown of thoughts from NBC Sports Philadelphia, Brown picked up his performance as camp progressed and seems to have solidified his spot on the roster.

Considering how Brown has looked to reporters throughout the final phase of camp, mixed with his veteran experience, he’s on the right track leading up to the regular season.

7-Year NFL Vet Gets Promising Analysis Before Eagles’ Finale vs Bengals

“After a slower start to camp, the veteran receiver got better as the summer went on. He was still probably outplayed overall by Elijah Moore, but Brown has a proven track record in the NFL and the Eagles did guarantee him $5 million on his one-year deal,” NBC Sports Philly’s Dave Zangaro wrote. “He didn’t play in the second preseason game, which seemed like a good sign for his roster stock.”

The 29-year-old has been in the NFL since 2019. Coming out of Oklahoma, Brown was one of the most prominent receivers in his draft class.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Brown with the No. 25 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After turning in some productive seasons, Brown ended up on the Arizona Cardinals. Over the past two years, Brown played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season, Brown appeared in 16 games. He caught 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns. Joining the Eagles, Brown had a shot at becoming the team’s No. 2 target, as DeVonta Smith shifts into AJ Brown’s role.

While Dontayvion Wicks—and possibly others—seemingly outplayed Brown throughout training camp, that doesn’t mean he’ll be buried on the depth chart for long.

Joining a new system with a team that’s going through a learning curve, Brown clearly needed time to adjust. As his stock is up leaving camp, there seems to be a strong chance he could have a steady role rather quickly in 2026.