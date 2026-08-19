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7-Year NFL WR Lands Major Wake-Up Call Before Eagles-Patriots Practices

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 21: Hollywood Brown #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs after a catch in the first quarter of a game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Heading into what could be an intense week of practice against the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown is starting to face some real pressure.

Earlier in the offseason, Brown was viewed as a sure thing to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster. He was seen as a possible starter during the 2026 NFL season, considering his experience and skill set.

However, his early showing with the Eagles has been underwhelming, and at this stage, he was considered to be a “definition of a bubble player” going into New England on Wednesday, August 19.

7-Year NFL WR Lands Major Wake-Up Call Before Eagles-Patriots Practices

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GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 04: Hollywood Brown #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Darien Porter #26 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Listing out seven Eagles that can “play their way off the chopping block,” while going against the Patriots, Eagles On SI’s Jeff Kerr listed Brown.

“Brown is the definition of a bubble player heading into these joint practices. Although Brown had a good practice before the Eagles went north, he still needs to stand out in the joint practices to snag a roster spot,” Kerr wrote.

“Even with DeVonta Smith expected back, it remains to be seen if Brown will be in the slot as the WR3 if Makai Lemon can’t fully participate in practice. This could be a golden opportunity for Brown to shine with the first-team offense against the Patriots secondary.”

Eagles WRs Are Thriving

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled by Jakob Robinson #49 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Not every Eagles wide receiver outside of Brown is thriving this offseason, but there are enough standouts to put the 29-year-old veteran on notice as we get deep into August.

DeVonta Smith is clearly the No. 1 for the Eagles this upcoming season. Most reporters are considering Dontayvion Wicks to have No. 2 locked up. Then, Darius Cooper has had a major rise throughout the offseason, after playing a very small role for the offense last year.

The first-year rookie out of USC, Makai Lemon, has been more in the disappointing category than anything, but there’s no shot he’s on the chopping block at this time. Therefore, Brown might realistically find himself at No. 5 on the list at this time.

Hollywood Brown’s NFL Experience

Philadelphia Eagles Mandatory Minicamp

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 9: Hollywood Brown #0 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball during mandatory minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on June 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Experience matters in the NFL, and Brown has plenty of it.

In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens selected Brown with the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Although Brown hasn’t lived up to the early first-round hype, he has turned in some quality seasons, including a 1,008-yard, six-touchdown showing in 2021.

After that, the Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Based on how he performed after, it seems Baltimore’s front office traded high, as Brown hasn’t reached that season-long production since.

After two years with the Cardinals and two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown is having a hard time guaranteeing his spot on the Eagles’ roster after getting a $6.5 million contract with them. Facing some outside competition for the second time this offseason, Brown must take advantage of the opportunity to erase all question marks about his standing with the team.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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