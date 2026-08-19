Heading into what could be an intense week of practice against the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown is starting to face some real pressure.

Earlier in the offseason, Brown was viewed as a sure thing to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster. He was seen as a possible starter during the 2026 NFL season, considering his experience and skill set.

However, his early showing with the Eagles has been underwhelming, and at this stage, he was considered to be a “definition of a bubble player” going into New England on Wednesday, August 19.

7-Year NFL WR Lands Major Wake-Up Call Before Eagles-Patriots Practices

Listing out seven Eagles that can “play their way off the chopping block,” while going against the Patriots, Eagles On SI’s Jeff Kerr listed Brown.

“Brown is the definition of a bubble player heading into these joint practices. Although Brown had a good practice before the Eagles went north, he still needs to stand out in the joint practices to snag a roster spot,” Kerr wrote.

“Even with DeVonta Smith expected back, it remains to be seen if Brown will be in the slot as the WR3 if Makai Lemon can’t fully participate in practice. This could be a golden opportunity for Brown to shine with the first-team offense against the Patriots secondary.”

Eagles WRs Are Thriving

Not every Eagles wide receiver outside of Brown is thriving this offseason, but there are enough standouts to put the 29-year-old veteran on notice as we get deep into August.

DeVonta Smith is clearly the No. 1 for the Eagles this upcoming season. Most reporters are considering Dontayvion Wicks to have No. 2 locked up. Then, Darius Cooper has had a major rise throughout the offseason, after playing a very small role for the offense last year.

The first-year rookie out of USC, Makai Lemon, has been more in the disappointing category than anything, but there’s no shot he’s on the chopping block at this time. Therefore, Brown might realistically find himself at No. 5 on the list at this time.

Hollywood Brown’s NFL Experience

Experience matters in the NFL, and Brown has plenty of it.

In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens selected Brown with the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Although Brown hasn’t lived up to the early first-round hype, he has turned in some quality seasons, including a 1,008-yard, six-touchdown showing in 2021.

After that, the Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Based on how he performed after, it seems Baltimore’s front office traded high, as Brown hasn’t reached that season-long production since.

After two years with the Cardinals and two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown is having a hard time guaranteeing his spot on the Eagles’ roster after getting a $6.5 million contract with them. Facing some outside competition for the second time this offseason, Brown must take advantage of the opportunity to erase all question marks about his standing with the team.