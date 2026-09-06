8-Year NFL TE Gets Important Prediction Before Commanders Game

With a new offensive coordinator running the show for the Philadelphia Eagles and an All-Pro wideout out of the picture, Jalen Hurts is facing some key changes in 2026.

Having familiarity with his tight end, Dallas Goedert, could lead Hurts to help the veteran become the unsung hero for the Eagles next season.

Dallas Goedert Gets Important Prediction For 2026 NFL Season

Getty LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass for a touchdown against Quan Martin #20 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Alex Richard of Athlon Sports made a rundown of predictions for the Eagles’ upcoming campaign, and Goedert received attention as the team’s possible unsung hero.

It’s not surprising–more like a reminder that bringing the veteran tight end back could turn out to be a wise move when the season is all said and done.

“Goedert has been one of the most underrated tight ends in the NFL since entering the league. Last season, Goedert tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns in the NFL, yet failed to earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection,” Richard wrote.

“With reports indicating Eagles second-round pick Eli Stowers may be a healthy scratch on game days, Goedert remains the only dynamic pass-catching tight end on the depth chart. He will once again have a massive role in the offense as one of the Eagles’ go-to end zone targets.”

The 31-year-old hit the free agency market this offseason and didn’t have a deal early on. The Eagles retained Goedert with a $7 million contract for the 2026 season.

Dallas Goedert Lately

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 14: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a first down against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

He might not be considered an NFL star, but locally, Goedert is well-respected.

After joining the Eagles in 2018 as an early-round pick, Goedert slowly worked his way into becoming the Eagles’ go-to tight end.

When Zach Ertz was traded, Goedert knew that he was the No. 1. Since 2021, Goedert has been the top tight end for Philadelphia.

Over eight seasons, Goedert has appeared in 108 games. He racked up 4,085 yards and 35 touchdowns. In 15 games last season, Goedert caught 60 passes for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns (career-high).

If the prediction is correct, Goedert could end up having one of the better seasons of his career, as the Eagles look for a better identity in the passing game.