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8-Year NFL Vet Gets Bad News Before Eagles-Commanders Game

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Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders reacts against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off the 2026 NFL season with a matchup against the Washington Commanders next month.

Before the two teams get through their preseason action, the Commanders have been hit with bad news over the past week. First, the Commanders found out that their star lineman Laremy Tunsil would miss the upcoming matchup due to a torn triceps.

On August 14, the Commanders found out that one of their edge rushers, Dorance Armstrong, would miss the game due to a one-game suspension, which was handed down by the NFL.

NFL Makes Dorance Armstrong Announcement vs Eagles

Washington Commanders v Arizona Cardinals

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 29: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals is knocked to the ground by Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

“Dorance Armstrong of the Washington Commanders is suspended for the club’s first regular season game without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” an official NFL statement wrote. “Armstrong is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games. The suspension will begin on August 30 and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, September 14.”

The Commanders are coming off a tough season that was filled with plenty of injury concerns. As they prepare for a comeback effort two seasons after cracking the NFC Championship, where the Commanders lost to the Eagles, they are certainly facing some difficult circumstances early on.

Dorance Armstrong’s NFL Career

Dorance Armstrong

GettyWashington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong.

The 29-year-old edge rusher has been in the NFL since 2018. Coming out of Kansas, Armstrong was a fourth-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys.

He spent six seasons playing for the Cowboys. During his second-to-last run in Dallas, Armstrong produced a career-high 8.5 sacks while completing 33 tackles.

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – JANUARY 07: Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 07, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

During the 2024 NFL offseason, Armstrong was signed to a three-year deal by the Commanders. Washington invested $45 million in the promising pass rusher.

During the 2024 NFL season, Armstrong started 15 out of 16 games for Washington. He totaled 20 tackles and 5.0 sacks.

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – JANUARY 07: Dante Fowler Jr. #56 and Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate a sack during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 07, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Before going down with a season-ending knee injury in 2025, Armstrong appeared in seven games. He came up with 16 tackles and 5.5 sacks throughout the first half of the season. He officially hit the injured reserve on October 21, 2025.

Unfortunately, due to an off-field incident, Armstrong’s comeback will be put on hold beyond the first Eagles-Commanders matchup in September.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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