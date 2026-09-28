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Eagles’ 8-Year NFL Vet Gets Put On Notice Before Bears Game

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 14: Marcus Epps #22 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts to a play against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles’ safety duo has a lot of pressure going into the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears.

The veteran Marcus Epps was specifically placed under a microscope after his showing against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

One Eagles insider made a not-so-bold claim that Epps is possibly “fighting for his job” this early on in the season. If the safety can’t figure it out this week, consider him on borrowed time.

Eagles’ 8-Year NFL Vet Gets Put On Notice Before Bears Game

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 27: K’Von Wallace #42 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Marcus Epps #22 after breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Does Epps just need to be ‘fine’ at safety against the Bears? That may not be enough, but it does buy him some time as a starting safety. The Eagles just need Epps to be in position and make the tackle,” Eagles On SI’s Jeff Kerr wrote this weekend. “A takeaway wouldn’t hurt either. Vic Fangio says his defense is due.”

It’s not just one reporter’s words that places pressure on Epps. It’s also the comments from the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and the moves by the front office.

As the Eagles prepared for the Bears, it was noted that Michael Carter could get some action, an indication that the Eagles are ready to make changes if necessary.

In addition, the Eagles added the veteran Kenny Moore to the practice squad. It’s unclear if Moore will get activated, but if he does, that could put the Eagles in a position to play him at nickel cornerback, while allowing Cooper DeJean to move to safety for some reps.

Marcus Epps’ Season So Far

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GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 28: Khalil Shakir #10 of the Buffalo Bills makes a catch during the third quarter of the game against Marcus Epps #39 of the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Through two games, Epps has totaled nine tackles. The veteran has plenty of experience within Fangio’s system, but it hasn’t done him any major favors so far this season.

Last year, Epps appeared in 12 games for the Eagles. He totaled 21 tackles. The safety didn’t have any pass deflections or takeaways. Epps was generally seen as serviceable throughout the year, but last year’s performance won’t get him a pass.

Epps is desperate for a strong Week 3 against the Bears.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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