With the 2026 NFL trade deadline in the rearview, the Philadelphia Eagles could potentially see multiple players on their roster land in the top 50 NFL free agents next spring, according to Bleacher Report.

They can’t keep them all, but their most prominent one, according to the list, will be a priority for Howie Roseman next offseason.

Moro Ojomo, the standout defensive tackle, is projected to be a top-10 free agent this upcoming offseason. BR’s Kristopher Knox took a shot at projecting Ojomo’s next deal.

Eagles Get 9-Figure Contract Prediction For Moro Ojomo

“Ojomo is definitely going to get a ton of attention from teams in need of interior defensive help in the spring,” Knox wrote this week.

“The 2023 seventh-round pick should be highly coveted, as Milton Williams was a couple of offseasons ago. Contract offers will reflect that. Ojomo’s numbers are down a bit this season, as is Philadelphia’s overall defensive performance. However, he continues to be a disruptive and multifaceted interior defender who can eat blocks, clog lanes, collapse the pocket, pressure quarterbacks, and end plays in the backfield.”

The prediction? $112 million over four years. The Eagles just paid Jordan Davis $78 million over three seasons last offseason. Jalen Carter was next in line for a four-year, $152 million deal.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said before training camp that Howie Roseman needed to save some for Ojomo. Oh, he did. The GM did it by moving Davis’ contract off the books.

Rumors across the league suggested that Ojomo had interest from teams on the hunt for defensive line help. Even the Jacksonville Jaguars reached out before getting told no. It wasn’t a bluff. The Eagles want Ojomo around long-term, and they were willing to part ways with a captain in order to make it work.

Nine figures for the defensive tackle will be a lot, but it’s clear the Eagles are going to do what they need to keep Ojomo around long-term.