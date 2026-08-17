After the Philadelphia Eagles watched their NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys, pick up the future Hall of Famer Von Miller, they are hearing that one of their former defensive backs could be next to head to Texas.

The 30-year-old NFL free agent cornerback Adoree Jackson is on the Cowboys’ radar as the preseason picks up. Since the Eagles’ former defensive backs coach is in the building in Dallas, this could become a trend over the next year.

9-Year NFL Vet Gets Linked To Cowboys After Playing For Eagles

“In addition to Von Miller, the Cowboys have explored cornerback help via free agency. One name to watch is Adoree Jackson, who was with DC Christian Parker in Philadelphia. Jackson has interest from a few teams, though,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Sunday, August 16.

The Eagles signed Jackson to a one-year contract back in March 2025. He spent one season with the Eagles. During that time, Jackson racked up 55 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and one interception in 14 games. He started 10 of those matchups with the Eagles during the 2025 NFL season.

Adoree Jackson’s NFL Career

Before the Eagles, Jackson started his career with the Tennessee Titans in 2017. Coming out of USC as a first-round pick, Jackson had high expectations at the start of his career.

After spending four seasons with the Titans, Jackson signed a deal with the New York Giants in free agency. His run with the Giants would last four years before he ended up on the Eagles.

At this point, Jackson has 111 games under his belt. Throughout his career, Jackson has produced 459 tackles, 72 pass deflections, and five interceptions.

Jackson isn’t guaranteed to join Von Miller in moving to Dallas next year, but the latest reports indicate that he is likely to find a new landing spot soon. Being in the NFL since 2017, Jackson could be an instant contributor, even if it’s in a limited fashion.