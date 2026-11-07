Eagles Clear $98 Million Vet Who Has A Lot To Prove vs NY Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles have many reasons to be disappointed about their 2026 run. The veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard is one of those reasons.

Week 9 against the New York Giants is a good opportunity for Greenard to bounce back. While he continues to battle through an ankle injury, it seems the veteran will be good to go.

Throughout the first two days of practice, Greenard was a limited participant, but the Eagles upgraded him to full on Friday. When they released the official injury report against the Giants, Greenard did not have a designation. He is set to play.

A Lot To Prove Against The Giants

Recently, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio reminded fans about everything that Greenard has gone through since joining the Eagles.

At the start of training camp, the veteran defensive end was ruled out due to a pec injury. He missed each training camp session and the entire preseason.

Even when the regular season started, Greenard wasn’t good to go. It took some time before he could make his debut. Since taking the field for the first time in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, Greenard has been in an uphill climb. He’s struggled while shaking off the rust, and added an ankle injury to his list of problems.

Greenard missed the Eagles’ Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond, after appearing in his first two games of the season. He returned for the following three weeks, but hasn’t gotten his name called much.

While making nearly $100 million after the Eagles’ front office traded with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire him, Greenard has produced just two tackles, one hit on the quarterback, and zero sacks, while playing only 118 snaps.

Greenard has a lot to prove against the Giants this week, as the Eagles look to snap their six-game losing streak.